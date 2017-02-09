$1 million refurbishment for old M'boro Govt building

THE heritage-listed Maryborough Government Office Building is getting a brand new look, with $1 million worth of refurbishments being injected into the building.

Minister for housing and public works Mick De Brenni and Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders announced tenders were open for the project yesterday, with Mr De Brenni getting an exclusive tour of the old building.

Part of the works include replacing the roof, the installation of a new lift, a new disabilit access ramp and toilet and mechanical, electrical and maintenance repairs to the whole building.

Mr De Brenni said the refurbishment was a win for the community, with almost 100 jobs expected alone from the refurbishment itself.

"There's more to just refurbishing this building than the jobs; it's employment opportunities as well," he said.

"The beautiful old Maryborough Government Office Building is a piece of our history and this refurbishment will help ensure she continues to stand proudly.

"Bruce Saunders has been a tremendous advocate for bringing this heritage building back to life. This investment will see that happen."

Mr Saunders encouraged local contractors to tender for the works.