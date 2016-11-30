10 jobs up for grabs on the Fraser Coast right now

IF you're on the hunt for a job - take a look at ten of the latest listings.

1. TEACHER

If you're looking for a rewarding new role as a teacher - Xavior Catholic College has an opening.

There is a full-time continuing position to start in January 2017 teaching design technologies, engineering studies and durnishing studies.

2. CUSTOMER SERVICE/ADMINISTRATION

If you want a role with some variety, applications are invited for a full time position at Watkins Electrical in Maryborough.

3. EXPERIENCED PAINTER

Wrightway Painting is looking for an experienced painter with trade certificate.

You must have your own vehicle and be reliable.

4. TECHNICIAN POSITIONS

St James Lutheran College has three part time technician positions available. The areas are manual arts, visual arts and laboratory.

Preference will be given to applicants with trade / industry experience or experience in similar roles in an educational environment.

5. REGISTERED NURSE

TriCare's Pt Vernon Aged Care Residence, located in Hervey Bay, is recruiting for a casual registered nurse with AHPRA registration.

6. HOUSEMAID

Experienced housekeepers are required for a busy motel on the Esplanade.

Full training will be required but preference will be given to those with experience.

7. ACCOUNT MANAGER/DIGITAL MARKETING

Edge Marketing is looking for We are looking for an smart, analytical, creative and passionate person to join their digital marketing team.

8.TEAM MEMBER WAREHOUSE AND DISTRIBUTION

Ergon Energy has a six month secondment/ fixed term opportunity for a Team Member Warehouse & Distribution within the Works Enablement Fleet and Logistics group based in Maryborough.

9. EXECUTIVE MANAGER FINANCIAL SERVICSE

An exciting opportunity exists for a highly motivated, inspirational and experienced strategic leader.

10. SWIM COACH COORDINATOR

Are you an accredited Swimming Coach with a passion for helping others become the best they can be?

