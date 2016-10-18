10 regional Queensland seats could fall to Pauline Hanson

PAULINE Hanson's One Nation looks likely to steal at least 10 seats from the major parties at the Queensland election, with regional LNP seats the most vulnerable.

The Australian is reporting that 13 electorates in regional Queensland had voting booths where One Nation secured more than 20% support, highlighting pockets of major support for the minor party.

The seats of Lockyer, Callide, Condamine, Nanango, Hervey Bay, Gympie, Southern Downs, Burnett, Gregory and Maryborough -- all held by the LNP -- could fall to One Nation if her support continues to build.

Similarly, Labor-held electorates of Mirani, Ipswich West and Maryborough may also be lost to Ms Hanson's party.

Griffith University political analyst Paul Williams said seats of Condamine and Callide were more likely to land in the hands of One Nation, particularly if Callide MP Jeff Seeney does not re-contest his seat.

The figures come a day after Newspoll showed One Nation had tripled its support since the election, with 6% support nationally and 10% support in Queensland for lower house seats.