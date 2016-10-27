10 ways to prevent dreaded midges from biting

1. Keep vegetation surrounding your house to a minimum to help reduce insect harbouring areas.

2. Keep lawns well mowed to reduce sheltering sites and low humidity to deter midges.

3. Spray your screens with a low toxic surface spray containing synthetic pyrethroids to deter the insects.

4. Use air con or fans to increase air flow which will decrease biting midges indoors.

5. Mozquito coils or plug in insecticide tablet burners may be needed when midges are bad.

6. Try to avoid outdoor activities like washing your car and gardening in the early morning and late afternoon when midges are most active.

7. Wear light long sleeve clothing when outdoors during midge activity times.

8. Apply personal insect repellents to your skin and clothing as directed for protection.

9. If you are sensitive to midges try taking vitamin B1 which has an anti-histamine action.

10. Synthetic pyrethroid barrier sprays can be applied around vegetation and exterior walls to help reduce midge adult numbers in these areas for many weeks.