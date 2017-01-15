$11 million upgrade for Hervey Bay aged care facility

A MULTI-million dollar extension has opened at the Kirami Home for the Aged in Point Vernon, offering almost 50 new beds to elderly residents in need of care.

Anglicare Southern Queensland said the new $11 million extension of the Hervey Bay facility would help combat the issue of a "chronic shortage" of aged care beds in the state.

After months of work, the extension officially opened on Friday afternoon, with a dedication and blessing by Anglican Archbishop of Brisbane, The Most Rev'd Dr Phillip Aspinall.

As part of the upgrade, an extra 47 rooms were added to the six-wing aged care complex.

In a statement about the upgrade, Anglicare Southern Queensland said the new fully-furbished facility "enabled the delivery of quality, contemporary residential aged care to the Hervey Bay region" while addressing "the chronic shortage of residential aged care beds in Queensland".

Anglicare Southern Queensland's Director of Service Delivery Sue Cooke said the Australian's ageing population was growing at a remarkable rate.

"There are 455,000 Australians aged over 85 with this figure predicted to exceed 1.6 million by 2044," Ms Cooke said.

"There is already a shortage of residential beds nationally and this extension enables Anglicare to support older persons living in the Wide Bay region, providing access to the support and services they need."

The director said despite the the Point Vernon facility expanding, it had not lost its "homely" feel.

"Kirami Home for the Aged is able to support residents living with complex health conditions or a diagnosis of dementia who need palliative care," she said.

"Residents, their families and friends, and our staff, have commented favourably about their fresh new surroundings and that the homely feel Kirami has been known for has been preserved."