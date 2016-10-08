11-year-old helps victims after witnessing Urangan crash

WHEN 11-year-old Jayden Scott saw two cars collide in the street outside his grandparents' home, he knew he had to do something to help.

Jayden was enjoying a holiday at his grandparents' house in Vanda St, Urangan, when he saw the cars collide at a T-intersection yesterday afternoon.

YOUNG HERO: Jayden Scott, 11, took care of a mother and two children after a crash that occured in the street behind him. Eliza Wheeler

"I was outside looking for (my nanna's dog) when I saw the two cars hit," Jayden told the Chronicle.

"I screamed and ran inside and told my nanna," he said.

Jayden and his grandmother, Alison Batten, both rushed over to the scene and helped the victims in both cars.

Jayden, who said he had never seen a crash before yesterday, helped a woman and her two young children out of their car.

The pre-teen said he was "a bit panicked" at first, but was able to sit the mother down, and give her a glass of water.

"The lady had a sore ankle and some sharp chest pain. Thank god the baby and the small kid were alright," he said.

"The other lady said she had a sore collar bone."

EMERGENCY: A mother and an infant have been taken to hospital after a crash in Urangan. Eliza Wheeler

Nanna Alison said she was very proud of her grandson, who was visiting from his home in New Zealand.

She said he was a real hero.

"He was incredible, the way he dealt with it," Mrs Batten said.

"I could not be more proud of him."

Four people, including a toddler and an infant, were treated for injuries and shock after the two-car crash.

After the patients were taken to hospital, a Hervey Bay police officer who was working at the scene thanked Jayden and Alison for lending a helping hand and taking care of the victims until an ambulance could arrive.