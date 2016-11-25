12 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

MASSIVE GAME: The International Legends of League is bringing a game to Hervey Bay on November 26.

SATURDAY

International Legends of League

When: Gates open noon, lead-up games from 1pm, kick-off 7.30pm

Where: Stafford Park

What: See the former NRL titans take on the best of the Fraser Coast All Stars in this exciting day of rugby league.

Cost: Adults $12, family $25 (2 adults, 2 kids) Kids $6 (ages 5-12).

Bauple Markets

When: Markets from 7am

Where: Bauple Band Hall Green

What: Held on the 4th Saturday of every month, the markets show the fresh local produce, crafts and art, and tasty treats from the Bauple community.

Cost: Free

Gatakers by Night

When: 5pm-9pm

Where: 311 Kent St, Maryborough

What: Live music, food and the best of local art and culture held on the Saturday night of the last weekend of the month.

Cost: Meal options and desserts available.

Hervey Bay Croquet

When: 3pm-8.30pm

Where: Hervey Bay Croquet Club Inc., Torquay

What: Be among the first to run a hoop under lights in 2016 at the Hervey Bay Croquet and Mallet Sports club. Welcome and sign-in from 3pm.

Cost: Free

Marborough Zonta Barbecue

When: From 9am

Where: Maryborough Bunnings

What: Come along to Maryborough Bunnings and meet the Zonta crew, who are fundraising to help combat and raise awareness of domestic violence.

Cost: Free

Maryborough Heritage Walk Tour

When: Departs 9am

Where: City Hall, Maryborough

What: Take a guided tour of the city with one of the local guides, and get to know the colourful past of the iconic port town.

Cost: Free

Pier Park Community Markets

When: 7am-1pm

Where: Pier Park, Urangan

What: The community markets operate each Saturday at Pier Park, with plenty of activity for the locals.

Cost: Free

Eddie Hughes Memorial F500's

When: Gates open 1pm, racing from 4pm

Where: Maryborough Speedway

What: Four former National Titles holders and Australian champion Kevin Britten will be in the field for this Saturday's race event.

Cost: Adult $20, pensioners and students $20 (ID required), children under 12 free, family $75 (2 adults and 2 students).

Cricket

When: 12:30

Where: Hervey Bay and Maryborough cricket grounds

What: Local cricket matches held around the region.

Cost: Free

SUNDAY

Race 3 - Triathlon

When: Registration from 6-6.30am. Juniors 7am, Seniors 8am

Where: Seafront Oval, Pialba

What: The Hervey Bay Tri club will hold another Triathlon this weekend. Registration details are available at http://www.herveybay triclub.org.au.

Cost: $5 for non-members

ALL WEEKEND:

20twenty20 vision - News & Views

When: 10am-1pm

Where: Hervey Bay Regional Gallery, Pialba

What: Your last chance to see Chronicle photographer Alistair Brightman's exhibition of the best news photos he's captured.

Cost: Free

Brett A. Jones Solo Exhibition

When: 10am-1pm

Where: Hervey Bay Regional Gallery, Pialba

What: The result of over six years of desperate artistic obsession, Mr Jones' multi discipline display includes freehand fine art originals in graphite and pastel, along with many other forms.

Cost: Free