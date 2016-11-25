12 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

SATURDAY
International Legends of League
When: Gates open noon, lead-up games from 1pm, kick-off 7.30pm
Where: Stafford Park
What: See the former NRL titans take on the best of the Fraser Coast All Stars in this exciting day of rugby league.
Cost: Adults $12, family $25 (2 adults, 2 kids) Kids $6 (ages 5-12).
Bauple Markets
When: Markets from 7am
Where: Bauple Band Hall Green
What: Held on the 4th Saturday of every month, the markets show the fresh local produce, crafts and art, and tasty treats from the Bauple community.
Cost: Free
Gatakers by Night
When: 5pm-9pm
Where: 311 Kent St, Maryborough
What: Live music, food and the best of local art and culture held on the Saturday night of the last weekend of the month.
Cost: Meal options and desserts available.
Hervey Bay Croquet
When: 3pm-8.30pm
Where: Hervey Bay Croquet Club Inc., Torquay
What: Be among the first to run a hoop under lights in 2016 at the Hervey Bay Croquet and Mallet Sports club. Welcome and sign-in from 3pm.
Cost: Free
Marborough Zonta Barbecue
When: From 9am
Where: Maryborough Bunnings
What: Come along to Maryborough Bunnings and meet the Zonta crew, who are fundraising to help combat and raise awareness of domestic violence.
Cost: Free
Maryborough Heritage Walk Tour
When: Departs 9am
Where: City Hall, Maryborough
What: Take a guided tour of the city with one of the local guides, and get to know the colourful past of the iconic port town.
Cost: Free
Pier Park Community Markets
When: 7am-1pm
Where: Pier Park, Urangan
What: The community markets operate each Saturday at Pier Park, with plenty of activity for the locals.
Cost: Free
Eddie Hughes Memorial F500's
When: Gates open 1pm, racing from 4pm
Where: Maryborough Speedway
What: Four former National Titles holders and Australian champion Kevin Britten will be in the field for this Saturday's race event.
Cost: Adult $20, pensioners and students $20 (ID required), children under 12 free, family $75 (2 adults and 2 students).
Cricket
When: 12:30
Where: Hervey Bay and Maryborough cricket grounds
What: Local cricket matches held around the region.
Cost: Free
SUNDAY
Race 3 - Triathlon
When: Registration from 6-6.30am. Juniors 7am, Seniors 8am
Where: Seafront Oval, Pialba
What: The Hervey Bay Tri club will hold another Triathlon this weekend. Registration details are available at http://www.herveybay triclub.org.au.
Cost: $5 for non-members
ALL WEEKEND:
20twenty20 vision - News & Views
When: 10am-1pm
Where: Hervey Bay Regional Gallery, Pialba
What: Your last chance to see Chronicle photographer Alistair Brightman's exhibition of the best news photos he's captured.
Cost: Free
Brett A. Jones Solo Exhibition
When: 10am-1pm
Where: Hervey Bay Regional Gallery, Pialba
What: The result of over six years of desperate artistic obsession, Mr Jones' multi discipline display includes freehand fine art originals in graphite and pastel, along with many other forms.
Cost: Free