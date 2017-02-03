12 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

SATURDAY
Tinana Dance Club
When: 7.30pm
Where: Tinana Hall, Gympie Rd
What: Dance hosted by the Tinana Dance Club with entertainment by High Noon, Lloyd Lack will MC, usual novelty events, home made supper, lucky door, raffle. Donations raised go to local charities.
Cost: $10
Howard Country Markets
When: Doors open 6pm, classes from 6.30pm
Where: Aldridge State High School
What: Maryborough Zumba instructor Bec Blender, of Z Factor Fitness, will host a Party Class, with French Zumba instructor and artist Bel-Mondo. Leslee Tipping will be there with her latest Zumba apparel
Cost: $25 at the door.
Tipples and Tales
When: 2.30pm
Where: Bond Store Museum, Wharf St
What: A combination of storytelling, with yarns about the Bond Store and its role in the thirsty days of the early settlement, and a tantalising tasting experience of ports and liqueurs from Moffatdale Ridge and delicious platters. Bookings are essential - phone 4190 5722.
Cost: $25
Pier Park Markets
When: 7am-1pm
Where: Pier Park, Urangan
What: The Pier Park Community Markets operate each Saturday, with market stalls, fresh fruit and vegetables and local goods on display.
Cost: Free
Karaoke at Kondari Hotel
When: 7.30pm
Where: Kondari Hotel
What: Karaoke tonight and every Saturday night Kondari Hotel from 7:30 pm. Kids welcome until 10 pm.
Cost: Free
Stand Up Paddleboard Yoga
When: 7.30am
Where: Torquay Sailing Club
What: Run by Ocean Tree Yoga Studio. Contact Rhian on 0424 025 429 for more information.
Cost: $25 including board hire, $10 with own board.
Free Heritage Walking Tour
When: 9am
Where: City Hall, Maryborough
What: Get a guided tour of Maryborough's colourful history with the guided walking tour dressed in period costume.
Cost: Free
SUNDAY
Sports+ Expo
When: 10am-2pm
Where: Hervey Bay PCYC
What: Demonstrations, a sausage sizzle, healthy food options and displays from Fraser Coast sporting groups will be on show at the expo. Everyone who attends goes into the draw for a $1000 voucher from SportFirst.
Cost: Free
Come and Try Outrigging
When: 7.50am
Where: Urangan Boat Club, Buccaneer Dr
What: Outrigging sessions are free of charge for those who want to try it.
Cost: Free
Z-PAC Country, Rock and Blues Club
When: 6pm
Where: Zephyr St Theatre
What: Group meets each Sunday at the theatre. The music starts at 6pm and continues until 10pm.
Cost: Free
Nikenbah Markets
When: 6am-noon.
Where: Hervey Bay Animal Refuge, Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd
What: There are many bargains to be found at these iconic Hervey Bay markets, including abundance of stalls, with fresh fruit and vegetables, bric-a-brac and more.
Cost: Free
All Weekend
Bunnings Kid's Workshops
When: 10am to 11am over the weekend.
Where: Bunnings Hervey Bay, Pialba.
What: Kids take part in a variety of themed workshops like canvas art, woodwork, make your own slime or hula hoop.
Cost: Free