12 things to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend

Reminiscing about horse riding in Denmark as a child is Hervey Bay's Dan Andreasen at the 2016 Fraser Coast Sports Expo. Dan is pictured with Maryborough & District Western Performance Club members Cheri Peters and Jordan Smith.

SATURDAY

Tinana Dance Club

When: 7.30pm

Where: Tinana Hall, Gympie Rd

What: Dance hosted by the Tinana Dance Club with entertainment by High Noon, Lloyd Lack will MC, usual novelty events, home made supper, lucky door, raffle. Donations raised go to local charities.

Cost: $10

Howard Country Markets

When: Doors open 6pm, classes from 6.30pm

Where: Aldridge State High School

What: Maryborough Zumba instructor Bec Blender, of Z Factor Fitness, will host a Party Class, with French Zumba instructor and artist Bel-Mondo. Leslee Tipping will be there with her latest Zumba apparel

Cost: $25 at the door.

Howard monthly markets. Alistair Brightman

Tipples and Tales

When: 2.30pm

Where: Bond Store Museum, Wharf St

What: A combination of storytelling, with yarns about the Bond Store and its role in the thirsty days of the early settlement, and a tantalising tasting experience of ports and liqueurs from Moffatdale Ridge and delicious platters. Bookings are essential - phone 4190 5722.

Cost: $25

Pier Park Markets

When: 7am-1pm

Where: Pier Park, Urangan

What: The Pier Park Community Markets operate each Saturday, with market stalls, fresh fruit and vegetables and local goods on display.

Cost: Free

Sisters Ayana (7) and Izzy (5) Walsh of Coolum Beach enjoy a ride on the Mini Ferris Wheel at the Pier Park Community Markets. Jocelyn Watts

Karaoke at Kondari Hotel

When: 7.30pm

Where: Kondari Hotel

What: Karaoke tonight and every Saturday night Kondari Hotel from 7:30 pm. Kids welcome until 10 pm.

Cost: Free

Stand Up Paddleboard Yoga

When: 7.30am

Where: Torquay Sailing Club

What: Run by Ocean Tree Yoga Studio. Contact Rhian on 0424 025 429 for more information.

Cost: $25 including board hire, $10 with own board.

Free Heritage Walking Tour

When: 9am

Where: City Hall, Maryborough

What: Get a guided tour of Maryborough's colourful history with the guided walking tour dressed in period costume.

Cost: Free

SUNDAY

Sports+ Expo

When: 10am-2pm

Where: Hervey Bay PCYC

What: Demonstrations, a sausage sizzle, healthy food options and displays from Fraser Coast sporting groups will be on show at the expo. Everyone who attends goes into the draw for a $1000 voucher from SportFirst.

Cost: Free

Come and Try Outrigging

When: 7.50am

Where: Urangan Boat Club, Buccaneer Dr

What: Outrigging sessions are free of charge for those who want to try it.

Cost: Free

The Fraser Coast Outriggers under 19 team in 2014. Hayden Johnson

Z-PAC Country, Rock and Blues Club

When: 6pm

Where: Zephyr St Theatre

What: Group meets each Sunday at the theatre. The music starts at 6pm and continues until 10pm.

Cost: Free

Nikenbah Markets

When: 6am-noon.

Where: Hervey Bay Animal Refuge, Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd

What: There are many bargains to be found at these iconic Hervey Bay markets, including abundance of stalls, with fresh fruit and vegetables, bric-a-brac and more.

Cost: Free

Irene Olanik of River Heads stocks up on fruit and vegies at the Nikenbah Markets in 2016, making the most of the bargains on offer. Jocelyn Watts

All Weekend

Bunnings Kid's Workshops

When: 10am to 11am over the weekend.

Where: Bunnings Hervey Bay, Pialba.

What: Kids take part in a variety of themed workshops like canvas art, woodwork, make your own slime or hula hoop.

Cost: Free