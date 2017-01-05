13 projects we're excited about on the Fraser Coast

An artist's impression of the cinema and office complex to be located on Bay Dr, Urraween.

IF you thought 2016 was an exciting year for new businesses and developments on the Fraser Coast, there is plenty to be excited about in 2017 and beyond.

One of the region's most popular grocery stores opened it's doors in 2016 and we've had some quirky new businesses to bring something fresh to the region as well as growth in the health and wellness sector as well as aged care.

There has been lots of excitement around some new developments that are expected for the region in the future.

Check out our list of some of the stand-outs.

OPEN OR SET TO OPEN IN 2017

Upgraded river terrace for Brolga theatre opened

A highly anticipated river terrace for the Brolga Theatre, estimated to have cost $660,000, is set to boost tourism numbers in Maryborough after it was opened in January.

Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft, member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien and former deputy prime minister Warren Truss open the Brolga Theatre River Terrace on Friday. Blake Antrobus

The Front Room 399 opens on the Esplanade

After the expansion of Holistic Healing Haven to a new location next to Maddigan's, a new organic cafe has opened it's doors at the front of the business.

For specialty coffee and organic food lovers, The Front Room is a funky cafe to check out.

Chef opens a taste of his home country in Bay

We got our first Japanese restaurant on the Esplanade - Tanto. The restaurant opened in August 2016 bringing authentic Japanese cuisines to the region.

Tanto is at 348 Charlton Esplanade, Scarness. Contributed

ALDI opens in Urangan, Hervey Bay

Just in time for Christmas - Aldi opened it's doors in Urangan.

New features include redesigned shelving, expanded wooden produce bays, as well as extended energy efficient chillers.

Final touches are being put on the new Aldi store in Urangan, which is set to open on December 7. Annie Perets

Fraser Coast retailer adds a cafe, float tank and sauna.

If you haven't tried it out already, one of the newest city trends has arrived in Hervey Bay in 2017 - a float tank.

This modern trend of relaxation has now arrived at Hervey Bay's Mind Body and Soul after the business expanded.

Hervey Bay - Mind Body and Soul owner Trevor Studt, has installed a Float tank. Valerie Horton

$40 million Ozcare Hervey Bay Aged Care Facility

The $40 million Ozcare Hervey Bay Aged Care Facility is on track to be finished in mid-2017.

The three-storey facility in Kawungan will offer 154 beds including dementia care, residential respite care and permanent care.

Crag Percival (L) managing director from Woollam Construction & Tony Godfrey (R) CEO of Ozcare Joshuah Buckle

New $8 million Maryborough Central Shopping Centre revamp

AN $8 million refurbishment is set to bring Maryborough Central Shopping Centre back to life, starting with the opening of a discount supermarket which will employ about 150 people.

There will also be 30 new retailers coming to the centre.

Fresh & Save Food Warehouse, which will be an Australia first warehouse- style supermarket.

Work on the refurbishment has begun and is expected to be completed in the first quarter of 2017.

Oh, Happy Days! New retro-style diner opens

The 1950s inspired Happy Days Diner in Scarness opened in January, selling retro-style food and beverages in a neon and vinyl setting.

If you haven't been in yet, there is even a waitress on rollerskates

A look inside Happy Days Diner: Fraser Coast's newest retro diner is located on 352 Charlton Esplanade, Scarness.

$30 million health and aged-care facility set to open soon

A new health and aged-care facility now under construction will have generated about 350 jobs on the Coast when it opens.

The complex, a $30 million Premier Health Care facility in Urraween's Medical Place, is set to open in July 2017.

New aged care development in Medical Place at Urraween - 145 bed Premier Health Care building under construction - Clayton Ballard (snr. site mgr.) with an artists impression of the finished building. Alistair Brightman

ON THE HORIZON...

Fraser Coast Sports Precinct

While it's not set to be completed in 2017, preliminary earth works are underway with a view to call tender in February 2017. Council approved $7.5 million to commence site preparation.

REVEALED: Big plans for cinema complex in Urraween Preliminary development plans for a $60 million cineplex along Bay Dr, complete with shopping outlets, have been recently unveiled by the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

An artist's impression of the cinema and office complex to be located on Bay Dr, Urraween. Peddle Thorp Architects

New waterslides at WetSide WetSide Water Park could be getting two brand new waterslides after the Fraser Coast Regional Council revised changes to the site location.

An artist impression of the proposed waterslides. Contributed

Resort development on the Esplanade The proposed development, still in planning before the Fraser Coast Regional Council, lists details for the development of a nine-storey resort complex on the Esplanade, complete with a shopping complex.