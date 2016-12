LAW ENFORCERS: In order to ensure the safety of others police officers make sure all rules and laws are adhered to. Photo Tom Threadingham / Gatton Star

A 17-year-old will front Maryborough Magistrates Court next month after she was charged with stealing.

Police will allege the woman attended a Gympie Rd, Tinana, store about 11.40am on December 23 and grabbed a range of food and drinks.

She left the store and made no attempt to pay for the goods.

Police attended the scene, located the woman in a vehicle, and issued her with a notice to appear in court on January 24.