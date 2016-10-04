Sky's the limit for teenage balloon artist

BREANNAH Mitchell displayed an entrepreneurial streak from a young age that was proven when she became a business owner at just 14.



The Hervey Bay girl, now 18, started a balloon model-making business called Balloon Mania after realising her passion for entertaining children.

Hervey Bay teenager Breannah Mitchell launched her business Balloon Mania at age 14. Now out of high school, she is developing a filmmaking business. Annie Perets



"I was at the Mary Poppins Festival at age 12, and saw a balloon artist there, and I thought I could do that," Breannah said.



"After I got some balloons and tried making shapes, my hands just loved it



"To learn how to make the different animals, I don't go on YouTube or anything - I just look at a picture, visualise it, and then make it."



Going through school while beginning to a build a profile in the community had its own set of challenges.



"I was always a bit different; I would regularly go out busking with balloons and people gave me strange looks," she said.

This minion took Breannah about 20 minutes to make. Annie Perets

"My parents helped a lot from the business and money side of things, and I definitely love to save a lot."



Her first job as a balloon artist was at a Teddy Bear's Picnic event, but she didn't actually profit from that.



"I donated money from the picnic to Save Fraser Island Dingoes because the dingoes are just so beautiful," she said.



"My goal with the balloons is to entertain sick kids with leukaemia."



After finishing high school last year, Breannah followed her gut instinct of what to do next.



Rather than heading to university Breannah has spent the past year unlocking her other passion: filmmaking.



"It was a hard decision of whether to go to university, but you can't learn to be creative," she said.



"I started off doing free work with the filmmaking, and build my experience and skill from there to now taking on projects."



Breannah has definitely been busy. Her work made headlines recently, for a music video she shot for Sandy Strait State School LEAP of the children singing a song about respect.



Also passionate about adventure, Breannah recently made a travel video for What's On Hervey Bay about a Fraser Island trip.

Hervey Bay creative Breannah Mitchell. Annie Perets





The difficulties she faced in school have led her to now studying to become a learning support to children.



"I want to be the person to help them realise their potential, and say to them, never give up," she said.



The ambitious girl is dedicated to a career in filmmaking and cannot wait to see what the future holds.



"I don't want to be one of those people that has regrets," Breannah said.



"I definitely want a career in film."

