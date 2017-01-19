20 new charges for alleged fishing gear thief

CAUGHT: $50,000 worth of fishing gear was allegedly found by police at the home of Brendan James Rafter.

A WONDUNNA man charged with stealing more than $50,000 worth of fishing gear will also face 20 other charges relating to property and drugs.

Brendan James Rafter appeared via videolink in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday, accused of stealing more than 60 fishing rods, reels and tackle from a boat show in October last year. He also will face drug-use charges.

Mr Rafter, 32, was denied bail on December 30, and will remain in custody.

The matter will be mentioned in court again on February 9.

While some of the property has been returned to its owners, police still have some fishing gear at the Hervey Bay Police Station.

If you think some of it may be yours, you can head to the station with proof of ownership to collect it.