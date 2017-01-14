2013 Flood victim "turned to drugs" after natural disaster

A WIDE BAY man has told a Hervey Bay Court the only way he could cope after surviving the 2013 floods was to turn to a life of drug abuse.

Ben Carman, 35, pleaded guilty to four drug-related charges including possession of methyl-amphetamine and possession of marijuana in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on January 9.

The court heard that on November 20 last year, police pulled the Gin Gin man over while he was driving, and searched his car.

Police Prosecutor Jeanette Grigoris said while searching Carman's car, police found 15 marijuana seeds in a clip seal bag, 2.5g of methyl amphetamine and tools related to using the drugs.

"The defendant stated he knew it was an offence to possess these items," Sgt Grigoris said.

"This is now his fifth appearance in court."

Carman told the court it had been a long time since his first offence, and he had turned his life around before the 2013 floods hit Bundaberg.

"Life's gone downhill from there," Carman said.

"I got my life together for quite a few years and then I went through the floods and it all got too much.

"There's no excuse but I am remorseful for my actions."

Graeme Tatnell told the man his life was "going to go even further downhill" unless he got off the drugs.

"For the first time in 2017 I will say that 50% of overcoming a problem is accepting you have one, the other 50% is just damn hard work," Mr Tatnell said.

Carman was ordered to take part in a drug education program on April 13.

"If you don't [attend the session] you will be fined $450," the magistrate said.