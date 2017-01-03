2016: A shocking year for road deaths on Fraser Coast

LAST year's horrific road toll on the Fraser Coast has contributed to an increase in annual road deaths across the state, as Queensland police vow to enhance its road policing units.

In 2016, 11 people were killed either at the scene or following crashes in the region, with at least two people sustaining life-threatening injuries.

Across Queensland, 250 people were killed in crashes last year.

The first road death on the Fraser Coast for 2016 was a 30-year-old Ingham man, who died instantly when his registered trail bike collided with a LandCruiser travelling in the opposite direction on Boundary Rd East at Owanyilla on January 13.

Queensland police have reported that fatalities involving motorcycle riders and passengers has "alarmingly" increased by 19% in the past year. There has been a 75% increase in pedestrian fatalities.

These numbers include the recent and tragic death of Urraween man Matt Clark, who was killed on December 10 when he was hit by a car.

Road Policing Command Assistant Commissioner Mike Keating said a full analysis of the contributing causes of fatal traffic crashes in 2016 would be conducted.

"There is no doubt Fatal Five offences such as speeding, drink and drug-driving and fatigue contributed to a significant number of fatalities on Queensland roads last year," Assistant Commissioner Keating said.

"The tragic reality is that many of the fatal traffic crashes in 2016 could have been avoided if the driver or rider was not speeding, had not been drinking or was simply paying attention ...

"In 2017, the QPS will continue to enhance and expand its traffic enforcement capability and road safety initiatives across Queensland."

January 13, Owanyilla:

A 30-year-old Ingham man was killed when his bike collided with a Land Cruiser travelling on Boundary Rd East at Owanyilla.

The man was an experienced motorbike rider.

February 4, Cherwell:

Midwife Melanie Robinson (nee Knott), 29, was killed on the Bruce Hwy when her black SUV collided head-on with a B-double truck north of Howard.

Ms Robinson was remembered as a "beautiful" woman, who was much loved by the Bundaberg community.

March 6, Susan River:

A Maryborough woman, 53, was killed instantly in a two-car collision on the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd.

She was driving a white Hyundai Elantra towards Maryborough when the front of her car was hit head-on by a blue Mazda 3, driven by a male driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

April 15, Urangan:

A 72-year-old Urangan woman Janet Tucker was killed when a black Holden collided with her white sedan on Elizabeth St.

July 22, Tiaro:

A 59-year-old woman and a 56-year-old woman were both killed when the car they were in collided with a truck at Gootchie on the Bruce Hwy near Sheehans Rd about 2pm.

The two women worked for MAX Employment in Hervey Bay and were returning to the city after attending a business function in Gympie.

October 7, Nikenbah:

Hervey Bay man Tyron Cook was killed when the vehicle he was driving hit a power pole, knocking out power to 2600 homes.

The crash happened on the corner of Maggs Hill Rd and Main St in Nikenbah.

October 16, Aramara:

An elderly man was killed and his wife left critically injured in a horror crash near Aramara, west of Maryborough. The couple was involved in a single-vehicle rollover on the Maryborough-Biggenden Rd, near the Glenbar Rd intersection.

October 28, Beelbi Creek:

Pacific Haven resident Ian Lynch was killed on Old Toogoom Rd.

The 61-year-old and his wife Beverly, 57, were travelling in their motorised trike when the vehicle veered off the road near Beelbi Ck and hit a tree.

December 10, Urraween:

Husband and father Matt Clark was killed when he was struck by a car on Maryborough- Hervey Bay Rd.

It is believed he was lying on the road and was struck when a car turned a corner.

December 24, Booral:

Friends are raising funds for a Maryborough family who lost their unborn baby in a tragic crash in Booral on Christmas Eve. Rose Dale, 44, was seriously injured in the crash that claimed the life of her unborn son.

Ms Dale is believed to have been seven months pregnant.