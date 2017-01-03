31°
News

2016: A shocking year for road deaths on Fraser Coast

Eliza Wheeler
| 3rd Jan 2017 5:00 AM

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

LAST year's horrific road toll on the Fraser Coast has contributed to an increase in annual road deaths across the state, as Queensland police vow to enhance its road policing units.

In 2016, 11 people were killed either at the scene or following crashes in the region, with at least two people sustaining life-threatening injuries.

Across Queensland, 250 people were killed in crashes last year.

The first road death on the Fraser Coast for 2016 was a 30-year-old Ingham man, who died instantly when his registered trail bike collided with a LandCruiser travelling in the opposite direction on Boundary Rd East at Owanyilla on January 13.

Queensland police have reported that fatalities involving motorcycle riders and passengers has "alarmingly" increased by 19% in the past year. There has been a 75% increase in pedestrian fatalities.

These numbers include the recent and tragic death of Urraween man Matt Clark, who was killed on December 10 when he was hit by a car.

Road Policing Command Assistant Commissioner Mike Keating said a full analysis of the contributing causes of fatal traffic crashes in 2016 would be conducted.

"There is no doubt Fatal Five offences such as speeding, drink and drug-driving and fatigue contributed to a significant number of fatalities on Queensland roads last year," Assistant Commissioner Keating said.

"The tragic reality is that many of the fatal traffic crashes in 2016 could have been avoided if the driver or rider was not speeding, had not been drinking or was simply paying attention ...

"In 2017, the QPS will continue to enhance and expand its traffic enforcement capability and road safety initiatives across Queensland."

January 13, Owanyilla:

A 30-year-old Ingham man was killed when his bike collided with a Land Cruiser travelling on Boundary Rd East at Owanyilla.

The man was an experienced motorbike rider.

February 4, Cherwell:

Midwife Melanie Robinson (nee Knott), 29, was killed on the Bruce Hwy when her black SUV collided head-on with a B-double truck north of Howard.

Ms Robinson was remembered as a "beautiful" woman, who was much loved by the Bundaberg community.

March 6, Susan River:

A Maryborough woman, 53, was killed instantly in a two-car collision on the Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd.

She was driving a white Hyundai Elantra towards Maryborough when the front of her car was hit head-on by a blue Mazda 3, driven by a male driver, who was the sole occupant of the vehicle.

April 15, Urangan:

A 72-year-old Urangan woman Janet Tucker was killed when a black Holden collided with her white sedan on Elizabeth St.

July 22, Tiaro:

A 59-year-old woman and a 56-year-old woman were both killed when the car they were in collided with a truck at Gootchie on the Bruce Hwy near Sheehans Rd about 2pm.

The two women worked for MAX Employment in Hervey Bay and were returning to the city after attending a business function in Gympie.

October 7, Nikenbah:

Hervey Bay man Tyron Cook was killed when the vehicle he was driving hit a power pole, knocking out power to 2600 homes.

The crash happened on the corner of Maggs Hill Rd and Main St in Nikenbah.

October 16, Aramara:

An elderly man was killed and his wife left critically injured in a horror crash near Aramara, west of Maryborough. The couple was involved in a single-vehicle rollover on the Maryborough-Biggenden Rd, near the Glenbar Rd intersection.

October 28, Beelbi Creek:

Pacific Haven resident Ian Lynch was killed on Old Toogoom Rd.

The 61-year-old and his wife Beverly, 57, were travelling in their motorised trike when the vehicle veered off the road near Beelbi Ck and hit a tree.

December 10, Urraween:

Husband and father Matt Clark was killed when he was struck by a car on Maryborough- Hervey Bay Rd.

It is believed he was lying on the road and was struck when a car turned a corner.

December 24, Booral:

Friends are raising funds for a Maryborough family who lost their unborn baby in a tragic crash in Booral on Christmas Eve. Rose Dale, 44, was seriously injured in the crash that claimed the life of her unborn son.

Ms Dale is believed to have been seven months pregnant.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  crash fraser coast police road toll

How golden retriever Teddy spent his final days on earth

How golden retriever Teddy spent his final days on earth

His carers have made sure his final memories here are his best ever.

Uncovering region's hidden gems: A look inside Alpha31

Alpha31 Art Gallery, Tinana - An artist of many mediums - Monica Bayer.

Take a look inside the Alpha31 Gallery and Sculpture Garden.

Fraser swimmers warned to be mindful of stingers

POTENTIALLY DEADLY: The irukandji jellyfish has been responsible for numerous hospitalisations this week.

Three more people have been stung by jellyfish.

How much food did you waste over the silly season?

I still to this day don't understand why we need to over indulge on Christmas but every year it's the same story.

I don't understand why we need to over indulge on Christmas.

Local Partners

Uncovering region's hidden gems: A look inside Alpha31

Just a ten-minute drive out of Maryborough you will find one of the region’s beautiful hidden gems.

Fraser Coast's first baby of 2017 has arrived

BABY OF 2017: Jasmine with new brother Kobe Bohum, mother Fiona Tsaii and Jordan Bohum.

He was the only baby born on New Year’s Day on the Fraser Coast.

Plenty of holiday activities on across the Fraser Coast

SCHOOL HOLIDAYS: Having fun at Cotton Tree is Nicholas McNamara, 6.

Check out the list of events being held these holidays.

The surprising problem police face at Woodford Folk Festival

STREET SCENE: Woodford Folk Festival 2016.

The biggest issue for police at Woodfordia is not what you'd expect

Woodford Folk Festival on track to smash records

Monsieur Camembert performs at Woodford Folk Festival.

Great artists, perfect weather the perfect recipe for Woodford

Bindi Irwin gushes as she reunites with boyfriend Chandler

Bindi Irwin gushes as she reunites with boyfriend Chandler

BINDI Irwin has been reunited with American boyfriend Chandler Powell, two days into the new year.

MOVIE REVIEW: Assassin's Creed shows promise despite faults

Ariane Labed and Michael Fassbender play master assassins in the movie Assassin's Creed.

LATEST video game adaptation has the makings of a good movie.

FINALLY: Ed Sheeran about to drop new music, he reckons

ED SHEERAN is back ... almost.

A whale of a good time for young theatre goers

A scene from the stage show The Snail and the Whale.

CHILDREN'S book The Snail and The Whale adapted for the stage.

Naturalist Steve Backshall on tour in Queensland this week

Adventurer and TV presenter Steve Backshall at the top of the worlds highest waterfall, Angel Falls, in the Canaima National Park in Venezuela.

Deadly 60 host visiting QPAC with his new live show Pole to Pole.

Who is Kylie Jenner? She hit a billion likes in 2016

Kylie Jenner is the face of Puma activewear.

What then do we make of Kylie?

Sabotage? Mariah Carey hits out after New Year's bungle

Mariah Carey performs at the New Year's Eve celebration in Times Square on Saturday, Dec. 31, 2016, in New York.

Sources within the diva's camp believe the set was "sabotaged"

SUPERB TOWNHOUSE! YOU WON&#39;T FIND BETTER

41/30 East Street, Scarness 4655

House 3 2 1 Auction

Situated only 3 streets from the beach and Esplanade this two level, three bedroom townhouse gives you fantastic access to everything Hervey bay has to offer...

The Dream You Can Afford!

24 Pedelty Lane, Dundowran 4655

House 4 2 6 Auction in...

THIS ONE WON'T LAST! Are you searching for a quality large family home? Searching for a family home that offers spacious living on a large block? Searching for a...

Views Forever.

2/16 Skinner Crescent, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 1 Auction in...

Views to Fraser Island from this 2/3 bedroom townhouse. Undercover parking in quiet location/ Built in robes to bedrooms, plus study / rumpus/office or 3rd...

ACT NOW - OWNERS COMMITTED ELSE WHERE

49 Mathiesen Road, Booral 4655

House 3 1 Auction in...

ACT NOW - OWNERS COMMITTED ELSE WHERE Tranquil Bush Retreat Fully Renovated QLD'er 2,225m2 (approx.) Ideal for 1st home buyers Call today to inspect

THIS MUST BE SEEN!!!

11 Lygon Court, Urraween 4655

House 5 3 2 Auctions in...

5 Spacious bedrooms with potential granny flat Massive ensuite off main bedroom Large living areas Timber floors High ceilings Water views Shed 1045 m2 Block Book...

STUNNING DESIGN BY THE LAKE

78 Ibis Boulevard, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Ever found yourself dreaming of a resort style home with all the light, space and ambiance you need to live a truly relaxing lifestyle? If so you'll love this...

WATERFRONT PROPERTY FOR SALE

15 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

EXECUTIVE LIFESTYLE CANAL HOME 4 Bedrooms with a very large master and double shower, walk in robe. This home boasts 2 bathrooms, ceiling fans, High ceilings and...

LUXURY FOR LESS

7 McIntyre Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

4 Bedroom,2 Bathroom Master with walk in robe and en suite Study. Modern Kitchen. Large outside entertainment areas. Nestled in a quiet cul de sac location. 800m...

LAKEFRONT HOME FOR IMMEDIATE SALE

87 Alexander Street, Torquay 4655

House 4 2 4 Auction in...

This lake front property so close to the beach is everything you could ask for! Beautiful gardens, private spa, solar electricity, entertaining terrace, double...

3 Bedroom Townhouse in Secure Gated Complex

4/29 Tavistock, Torquay 4655

Town House 3 2 1 Auction in...

This is a near new 3 bedroom town house on Tavistock street with ensuite and air conditioning to master, separate toilet and bathroom upstairs with 2 more...

Coast development on hold as receivers move in

Jay Emmerton, CEO of RPG.

Receivers to be appointed to Emporio development

Pensioners use home renos to beat government cuts

It is time to start this renovation

Hundreds of thousands of pensioners to lose on changes

Tillys' dream now a reality

IN BUSINESS: United Petroleum food merchandiser Brian Glassel with Miles developer Glenn Tilly.

24/7 truck stop opens in Miles

The real reason you can't afford a house

Turnbull thinks he knows why house prices are so steep

How these under-30s bought $10 million in property

Scott and Mina O’Neill had just $15,000 between them when they decided they wanted to invest in property together.

Their portfolio is worth more than $10 million

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!