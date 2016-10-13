21-year-old inmate's life support switched off

THE family of a 21-year-old Maryborough Correctional Facility inmate has made the heartbreaking decision to switch off his life support in a Gold Coast Hospital.

The decision was made yesterday, days after the young man was transferred to the Gold Coast on the weekend following a violent attack with a mop bucket from three other fellow prison inmates.

He had suffered severe head injuries.

A prison source told the Fraser Coast Chronicle the attack occurred in the morning but the victim was returned to his cell and he wasn't transferred to a hospital until later that afternoon.

The incident occurred at Maryborough Correction Centre. Valerie Horton FRA040512prison11

The source said it was only after the young man had lost control of his bodily functions, was foaming at the mouth and suffered seizures that he was taken to see prison medical staff who called for a transfer to a hospital.

When asked whether the prisoner had been given adequate medical attention in the hours following the attack, a Queensland Corrective Services spokesman said an investigation had been launched.

"QCS has been clear from the outset that this incident was referred to the Queensland Corrective Services Investigation Unit for investigation," he said.

"As such, it would be entirely inappropriate and unfair to speculate about circumstances, so QCS will not make any comment while this police investigation is under way." It comes as the Maryborough prison experiences a spike in violent altercations.