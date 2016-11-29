31°
2500 hired in three months as public service balloons

29th Nov 2016 5:32 AM
Annastacia Palaszczuk in Ipswich last week.
Annastacia Palaszczuk in Ipswich last week. David Nielsen

MORE than 2500 people were hired as public servants by the Queensland Government in just three months, as the state's public service workers top 212,000.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk has been accused of trying to hide the figures by business groups.

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland threatened to force the government to release the data via a Right to Information request after lengthy delays.

Opposition Treasurer Scott Emerson said Queensland's public service was now bigger than any time in history.

"This is estimated to cost taxpayers an extra billion dollars a year," he told Fairfax Media.

The figures suggest Queensland Health gained 429 new nurses and 40 doctors out of 1083 new hires.

Another 92 were hired by the Department of Justice, due to the revival of the Borallon Correctional Centre.

And 52 staff including child safety workers, clinicians and court-coordinators were hired by the Department of Communities, Child Safety and Disability Services.

Mr Emerson said the number of firefighters, police, communities and child safety workers was not increasing alongside other staff numbers.

Ms Palaszczuk has tried to fend off attacks from the LNP Opposition, which claims the bloating staff numbers are in "frontline" positions.

Most of the 2544 hired in the three months to June were in health and education, she said.

Ms Palaszczuk said the state was still attempting to reduce the "severe impacts" that followed the former LNP Government's cutting of 14,000 workers.

Topics:  editors picks public service queensland

