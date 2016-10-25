28 wishes for the Fraser Coast

WE'VE all got a wish for the Fraser Coast.

Whether it be more for younger kids, a better night life or bringing back the drive in theatre.

We did a shout out on Facebook asking what your one wish for the Fraser Coast would be and here is a list of 28 of the best.

1. A return of real industry to Downer EDI Rail to breath life and employment back into Maryborough.

2. A music festival once a year - like Caloundra. It would be amazing for Hervey Bay and surrounding areas.

Caloundra Music Festival 2016 Jeff Fitzpatrick

3. Involve the region in the Centrelink program where Centrelink recipients use a card for purchases and have only 20% of their income for cash.

4. More for younger kids to do like the big bouncing bubble that's in the part at Southport on the Gold Coast.

5. Safer roads and more traffic lights.

6. How about council spread some festive cheer and brighten up Hervey Bay this Christmas.

Come on council - spread some Christmas cheer! Bev Lacey

7. A large wave pool.

8. Reasonable rates and free wifi spots.

9. A better night life and more bands to the region.

10. More opportunities for emplyoment so the young don't have to leaev the area.

11. Fun things to do other than pubs and clubs for young adults.

12. Full fencing around playgrounds.

13. Heavy industry factories that take on apprentices.

14. A place for kids to go with bowling, sports, play equipment and an arcade.

A place for kids with bowling and sports. Alasdair Young

15. More entertainment for teens.

16. Bring back the general and private hospitals in Maryborough.

17. More industry.

18. Curb side rubbish pick-up.

19. More jobs.

20. A massive water park for the kids.

A huge waterpark for the kids.

21. A huge lap pool on the beach so you can swim at low tide.

22. Better drivers.

23. A boardwalk in Toogoom.

24. Get rid of the prison.

25. Markets like Eumundi in Maryborough.

26. A free pool on the Esplanade like Cairns.

27. Bring back the drive in theatre.

28. A lagoon.