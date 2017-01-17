$30 million aged care home set to open by September

Crag Percival (L) managing director from Woollam Construction & Tony Godfrey (R) CEO of Ozcare DO NOT USE BEFORE AUGUST 4, 2016.

A NEW aged care facility in Kawungan is set to open by September, creating more than 100 jobs and providing 154 beds for people in need of care.

The Ozcare aged care facility on David Dr will cost about $30 million, with people already showing interest in the beds.

Ozcare state manager Lanna Ramsay said most of the offers had come from people already living on the Fraser Coast.

"I think people do prefer to stay where they've been their whole lives," Ms Ramsay said.

"But also people leave those areas, not because they can't access care but because that's where their family is, where their children are located."

Ms Ramsay said Ozcare would hold community forums closer to the official opening of the facility, so people on the Fraser Coast could learn more about the new aged care home.