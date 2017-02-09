38 new jobs from M'boro-Hervey Bay Rd upgrade

UPDATE (2pm): WORK on a $12.5 million upgrade to the notorious Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd and Urraween Rd intersection is due to start soon, following the announcement from Minister for Main Roads, Road Safety and Ports Mark Bailey.

Mr Bailey's said the upgrade would include the installation of new traffic signs, turning lanes and wider roads at the intersection, with an estimated 38 direct jobs expected from the construction and management of the intersection.

He said major construction would start in a few weeks.

"I'm absolutely pleased as punch to see construction start here at the Urraween intersection. It is an unsafe intersection; as every local knows you've got to be really careful driving through here," Mr Bailey said at the announcement.

"What we'll see is extra additional lanes so you can separate it, there will be traffic signals to regulate it, and it will be a lot better with signalised pedestrian crossings and bike lanes.

"Lots of kids come through here; we want them to be safe, we want everyone to be safe."

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders said the project could take six to eight months, with detours due to be in place from the Department of Transport and Main Roads.

Roadworks at Urraween Rd and Maryborough-Hervey Bay Rd about to begin - (L) Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey with plans for the upgrade. Alistair Brightman

"There will be a bit of inconvenience, but at the end of the day the inconvenience will be short-lived for a long-term benefit for the safety of the people," he said.

Mr Saunders said local sub-contractors and suppliers will have the opportunity to tender on the project.

The intersection is notorious for a number of road accidents, culminating in the death of 37-year-old Matt Clark in December last year.

Mr Clark was hit by a car while walking along the stretch of road on December 10, 2016.

"I've listened to Bruce's representation about people being hurt, and fatalities here," he said.

"I want people in the Hervey Bay/Maryborough regions to have safe roads, and it's an absolutely big factor in getting this done.

"Anybody with eyes knows it's unsafe, and it needs dealing with."

Mr Bailey also took Thursday's opportunity to announce new apprentices for Ergon Energy in Maryborough, as well as a $1.1 million replacement to the jetty on March St.

EARLIER (11am): MINISTER for Main Roads, Road Safety and Ports Mark Bailey will announce the start of a $12.5 million upgrade to the notorious Maryborough-Hervey Bay and Urraween Roads intersection.

Mr Bailey will make an announcement regarding the start of the project and the expected timeline in Hervey Bay later today.

The project is expected to generate 38 direct jobs from the roadworks.

More to come.