$40 million Ozcare facility on track for completion in 2017

THE $40 million Ozcare Hervey Bay Aged Care Facility is on track to be finished in mid-2017.

The three storey facility in Kawungan will offer 154 beds including dementia care, residential respite care and permanent care.

Head of aged care Lanna Ramsay said the facility would be a very social place for residents with a range of activities to choose from.

"This facility has been designed to be state-of-the-art, with seniors' needs in mind," Mrs Ramsay said.

"We cater for all different levels of needs, from those that are quite independent to those that require a lot of assistance," she said.

AGED CARE: $30 million aged care facility to create 350 jobs

While the number of jobs could not be confirmed, the new facility has provided construction positions along with a number of jobs to be filled in health as well as hospitality, administration and grounds and maintenance roles once open.

"They will join the Ozcare community and be part of every aspect of the care we provide," Mrs Ramsay said.

"We believe it's important to have facilities that are close to the community so that friends and family can drop by for a visit, just like they would at home," she said.