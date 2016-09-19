26°
40 things you would like to see on the Fraser Coast...

Amy Formosa
| 19th Sep 2016 11:00 AM

WE did a shout out asking what is the one thing you would like to see on the Fraser Coast. 

While jobs were a hot topic and there were a few messages for our council, we had some creative ideas like a lagoon similar to South Bank in Brisbane and an idea for an automotive museum. 

Check out the list below. 

 

1. More people open to change and growth. The mindset of so many people here will always keep this place exactly where it is and lacking what it needs.

-Josh Howell

 

2. Better security for caravan parks. So sad tourists get robbed. 

-Kathy Zarins

 

3. Better road safety.  At least once a day I get stuck behind someone doing 60 in a 100 zone or behind someone driving in the middle of the road and not think twice moving to right side with on coming traffic. Scary stuff some days.

 

4. We need business minded people on council. 

-Penny Marie

 

5. Close off the entrance to Eli Waters Shopping Centre. The amount of crashes that nearly happen every ten minutes is ridiculous. 

- Kristie Dunn

 

6. Automotive museum. A place where owners can display their vehicles and tourists can admire from a distance. 

-Steve Atkinson

 

One reader suggested a place for vintage car lovers to display their cars
One reader suggested a place for vintage car lovers to display their cars Amy Cook

 

 

7. Growth. If the town doesn't grow and develop the town will die...because one day all the old people will die out...then what? If you don't like the growth move to Childers or 1770. 

 

8. A decent shopping centre. Stockland is the best here, but is so substandard. We need something better than Station Square in Maryborough. Is is so outdated that people are forced to travel to Maroochydore or Brisbane. 

-Brenden Evans

 

9. Direct flights to and from the Gold Coast. 

- Rob Ferris

 

10. Bridge over to Fraser Island with a toll to help pay for it. 

- Raymond Prentice

Would you like to see a bridge to Fraser Island?
Would you like to see a bridge to Fraser Island? Alistair Brightman FRA090411fras

 

11. A Lagoon like South Bank in Brisbane. 

- Sara Thornton



12. Fencing around all playgrounds

- Leanne Loobie Gillespie 

13. Drive in theatre. 

-Tanya Boyce

 

14. More teen and young adult activities and place to go that don't cost an arm and a leg. 

- Kristel-lee Hintz-Lange

 

15. Less retirement homes and more stuff for younger people and families

- Nathan Neal

 

16. More random drug testing. 

-Ruby Jane
 

17. Manufacturing of PV and hot water penetration systems.  Hervey Bay and Bundaberg are within the top 10 postcodes for solar PV and hot water penetration. Majority of these systems will fail within the next 10 years. Let's look at introducing the manufacturing of theses products in the Fraser Coast. Ticks the industry, employment and environmental boxes.

- Rowan Walk

 

18. Local tradesman for local construction jobs. How bout all these construction sites use local tradies instead of boys from out of town, keep our own tradies in work huh.

- Ruby Jane

 

19. More jobs for locals. 

-Phil Fewins

 

20. Sustainable industry to help employment.

- Frances Hoffman

 

21. Sizzlers and more medical specialists to the elderly don't have to go all the way to Brisbane.  

- Di Highley

 


22. A safe, well lit night time picnic area in Maryborough and a free waterpark in Maryborough.  

- Amy Cockburn

 

23. Infrastructure and industry 

- Peter Downing

 

24. Jobs 

-Robert Tralau 

 

25. A motor sport complex including a drag strip.

- Dave Deem

 

Some readers suggested a motor sport complex
Some readers suggested a motor sport complex

 

 

26. A decent council

- John Harrison 

 

27. More rubbish bins along the Esplanade

- Suzanne Robi
 

28. Better car park surveillance at Station Square.

- Talia Tebby

 

29. Nando's 

Ashton Armadillo 

Nando's
Nando's

 

30.  More positive people

- Narine Booth

 

31. Spring Festival. It brings the community together

-Rachael Watts

 


32. Electrical stores

- Graham Slean

 

33.  No more big buildings, more colourful plants and a beautiful Christmas tree lit up for the kids to enjoy.

- Tracey Langshaw

 

34.  More industry to help with the lack of employment.

- Nicole Lyle

 

35.  Development but managed. Build on the hills, not foreshore. 

- Jaysen Anderson

 

36. More artificial reefs , lots more.

- Gordon Lyford 

 

One reader would like to see more artificial reefs
One reader would like to see more artificial reefs Submitted

 

 

37. San Churros.

- Ashley Furler 

 

38. Motor complex

 - Scott Yarrow 

 

39.  More CCTV too help our police with pure evidence. 

-Julia May

 

40. More free parking and friendly smiles

- Vera Hammnond

 

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  fraser coast, your say

40 things you would like to see on the Fraser Coast...

40 things you would like to see on the Fraser Coast...

WE did a shout out asking what is the one thing you would like to see on the Fraser Coast.

