43 people returned to safety, one vessel sunk: Marine Rescue

Amy Formosa
| 7th Nov 2016 10:03 AM

MARINE Rescue Hervey Bay was called to two major distress calls on the water on the Fraser Coast in October. 

Jill Barclay, Vice Commodore said the first call was to a vessel that had smoke coming from the electrical panel on board.

Luckily the owner was able to get the situation under control.

The vessel required a tow back to the harbour on October 1.

"It is easy to see when we have good weather for boating, over a weekend, as this is when we see a large increase in the number of boats on the water and consequently an increase in the number that require our help," Ms Barclay said. 

This incident was followed by two breakdowns in the middle of the day and a medivac late afternoon. 

A volunteer at VMR (Volunteer Marine Rescue) and with the police, Jill Barclay is a gem of Hervey Bay.
On October 18, Marine Rescue Hervey Bay received an early morning distress call from the owners of a vessel that was sinking at Rooney Point at the top end of Fraser Island. 

Unfortunately Marine Rescue were unable to save the vessel and we had to leave it and return the owners safely to the harbour. 

A salvage company was subsequently able to refloat the vessel and tow it to Bundaberg.

"It saddens us to have to report that while the vessel was unattended, thieves stole a considerable amount of the electronics, fishing gear and other equipment that was onboard," Ms Barclay said. 

On the last weekend of October there was five breakdowns attended by the duty crews.

In total in October, Marine Rescue completed 17 activations made up of three medivacs,10 breakdowns, one flare, one drifting vessel, one grounding and one sinking vessel . 

A total of 43 people were returned to safety. 

The radio room received over 2000 radio calls and talked to a total of 578 vessels.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  boating hervey bay marine rescue

Local Partners

