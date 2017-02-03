5 things to do on the Fraser Coast on Friday

1. Twilight Markets from 2.30pm

A small but fun market is held at the Urangan marina every Friday with stalls offering toys, jewellery, wallets, charms, children's clothes and much more. Entry is free.



2. Rollerz skate night 7pm-9pm.

Join the Hervey Bay Rollerz for a night of skating and roller derby fun. Cost: $5 single, $8 double, $10 triple, $15 family unlimited. Skate hire $5. First-time skaters will receive free admission and skate hire. For more details call 0412 421 371.

3. Hervey Bay Laughter Yoga/Wellness Class at 10am.

APSL Hall, 61 Hunter St, Hervey Bay, Contact Bev or Darryl on 0466 938 613. Cost $3.



4. Rattle and Rhyme from 9.30am.

Session 1: 9:30am and session 2: 10:30am at Hervey Bay Library. This free event is for mum's with bubs from birth to two years. Fraser Coast Libraries Rattle and Rhyme program is a lapsit program designed to introduce children to language through songs, rhymes and stories. The program is aimed at children under two years of age. Each sessions lasts about 30 minutes. For more call Hervey Bay Library on 4197 4220.

Rattle and Rhyme group at the Hervey Bay Library. Joshuah Buckle



5. Bellydance and Bollywood dance at 6pm.

Arabian Nights Bollywood Dreams holds classes each Friday during the school term. First lesson free, so come and try. CWA Hall, Pugul St, Urangan. Phone Lorna on 0416 463 686. Lessons $10 or concession $8.