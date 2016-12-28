30°
50% off all stock at closing Bay business

Eliza Wheeler
| 28th Dec 2016 1:40 PM
FAREWELL: Open House Retail & Cafe in Pialba will be shutting its door after 30 years of business.
FAREWELL: Open House Retail & Cafe in Pialba will be shutting its door after 30 years of business. Brendan Bufi

A 30-YEAR-OLD Hervey Bay business will soon be shutting its bright blue doors for good, but the owners will be holding one final sale before it closes.

Open House Retail & Cafe store manager Tara Ross announced through social media that due to "the end of the lease and the financial downturn", the gift and home ware shop would be closing in the first week of February, and the in-store cafe will stop operating on January 20.

"From the bottom of our hearts we would love to thank every single customer who has walked through our doors in the last 30 years, for every present we have wrapped for your loved ones, and for the amazing customers who now have become our closest friends and family," the Facebook post read.

"I really appreciate all of the love you have shown our cafe in the last two years, it's an incredible feeling to see large bookings, repeat customers and hear the laughter and see many of you relax in peace and quiet."

Before the shop closes permanently, all stock has been reduced to 50% off.

As the doors opened on Wednesday, dozens of shoppers filled Open House to take advantage of the sale.

The Pialba store has been selling unique gifts and hand-crafted furniture for three decades, with the cafe opening in January 2015.

Ms Ross started work at Open House 14 years ago, and said she would "miss the shop more than ever".

"I will be forever grateful for all of your [Hervey Bay's] kind words, my amazing loyal staff and the friends I have met through working for Open House," she said.

