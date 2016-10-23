$50k given to improve RV stop in a Fraser Coast town

MORE tourists could be coming pass Tiaro soon as its RV stop is set for an upgrade.

There has been $50,000 allocated to improve the town's RV area under the government's new fast-track funding system.

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the quick turnover of this method of funding will have an immediate impact on the community.

"Tiaro is a popular break stop for road travellers on the Bruce Highway," he said.

"This grant will and improve the stopover area which is designed for caravans, RVs and drive tourists, providing short term, overnight and self-contained camping."

Two other projects also received funding under the fast-track funding system.

An alert rainfall station on the Maryborough-Biggenden Road thanks to $10,000, and $28,000 will go towards an automated flood warning signs on Arborten Road, Glenwood.

"The rainfall station on the Maryborough-Biggenden Road will cover an identified gap in the regional road rainfall monitoring network, and warning signs in Glenwood will enhance community disaster preparedness," Mr Saunders said.

"This will not only see jobs being created but vital infrastructure and mitigation projects will be delivered sooner to benefit everyone."

A criteria under the funding scheme is for projects to be delivered within 12 months of grant approval.