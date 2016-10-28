6 auctions on the Fraser Coast this weekend

ON the hunt for a new house?

There are plenty of auctions happening on the Fraser Coast this weekend including land, homes and units going under the hammer.

Here are six auctions on Saturday October 29.

To check out more head to www.realestate.com.au

1. 20 Spinnaker Dr, Point Vernon - 9.30am

This high set 700m2 block is located next to a lake.

Land for auction on the weekend.

2. 9-11 Glenco Drive, Craignish - 10.30am

This 2854m2 block is situated on the high end of Glenco Drive. It is surrounded by quality homes and has beautiful ocean views.

9-11 Glenco Dr is going under the hammer on Saturday.

3. 55 JOhnston Boulevard - 11AM

It is a huge 1764m2 corner block with a four bay shed and workshop and is a four bedroom dual living home.

This beauty on Johnston Boulevard is going to auction.

6 Protector Way will go to auction at 11am.

This unit is up for grabs.

This Torquay Rd unit is on the market.

This nine year old brick veneer home is a good opportunity for an investor or first home buyer to get into the market while the prices are low.Centrally located within walking distance to everything, this property is your opportunity to enjoy a simpler way of life by either downsizing or entering the market.This townhouse in Scarness is just a few minute's walk to the beach, Esplanade and shops.