6 auctions on the Fraser Coast this weekend

This high set 700m2 block is located next to a lake.
2. 9-11 Glenco Drive, Craignish - 10.30am
This 2854m2 block is situated on the high end of Glenco Drive. It is surrounded by quality homes and has beautiful ocean views.
3. 55 JOhnston Boulevard - 11AM
It is a huge 1764m2 corner block with a four bay shed and workshop and is a four bedroom dual living home.
4. 6 Protector Way, Eli Waters - 11AM
This nine year old brick veneer home is a good opportunity for an investor or first home buyer to get into the market while the prices are low.
5. 1/70 Main Street, Pialba - 11.30am
Centrally located within walking distance to everything, this property is your opportunity to enjoy a simpler way of life by either downsizing or entering the market.
6. 6/184 Torquay Rd, Scarness - 12pm
This townhouse in Scarness is just a few minute's walk to the beach, Esplanade and shops.