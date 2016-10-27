30°
6 of Fraser Coast's newest developments under construction

Amy Formosa
| 27th Oct 2016 3:30 PM

1. $40 million Ozcare Hervey Bay Aged Care Facility

THE $40 million Ozcare Hervey Bay Aged Care Facility is on track to be finished in mid-2017.

The three storey facility in Kawungan will offer 154 beds including dementia care, residential respite care and permanent care.

Crag Percival (L) managing director from Woollam Construction & Tony Godfrey (R) CEO of Ozcare
Crag Percival (L) managing director from Woollam Construction & Tony Godfrey (R) CEO of Ozcare Joshuah Buckle

2. New creative hub development on Esplanade

FRASER Coast creative types can rejoice thanks to a new development in Torquay's arcade that will nurture the artistic community.

It will be known at 'The Hub' and will become a special areas for locals and visitors to enjoy.

Business owner Tina Souvlis with Stephen Perry from Psquared Landscape Architecture in the soon to be revamped Hub at Torquay.
Business owner Tina Souvlis with Stephen Perry from Psquared Landscape Architecture in the soon to be revamped Hub at Torquay. Alistair Brightman

3. Multi-million-dollar petrol station at Gunalda

A MASSIVE new multi-million-dollar petrol station - the biggest of its kind in Queensland - is just months away from opening south of Tiaro.

The 25,000 square metre Gunalda development, owned by United Petroleum, will include a food court with 350 seats, a playground, 90 parking lots and a separate truckers lounge.

NEW STATION: A drawing of the finalised Gunalda Service Centre, owned by United Petroleum, set to open late November 2016.
NEW STATION: A drawing of the finalised Gunalda Service Centre, owned by United Petroleum, set to open late November 2016. Contributed

 

4. The Springs $25 million housing development at Urrween

DON'T expect tiny suburban blocks in one of Hervey Bay's latest developments.

Winprojects John Bone who is  project marketing The Springs on Madsen Rd said up to 450 lots would be developed over time with 20 lots selling off the plan now to be released early 2017. 

New development on Madsen Rd - The Springs.
New development on Madsen Rd - The Springs. Alistair Brightman

5. $30 million health and aged-care facility 

A NEW health and aged-care facility now under construction will have generated about 350 jobs on the Coast when it opens.

The complex, the $30 million Premier Health Care facility in Urraween's Medical Place, already has created 60 jobs for local tradepeople during its construction.  

New aged care development in Medical Place at Urraween - 145 bed Premier Health Care building under construction - Clayton Ballard (snr. site mgr.) with an artists impression of the finished building.
New aged care development in Medical Place at Urraween - 145 bed Premier Health Care building under construction - Clayton Ballard (snr. site mgr.) with an artists impression of the finished building. Alistair Brightman

 

6. ALDI supermarket

HERVEY BAY'S second ALDI supermarket development is set to create 15-20 local jobs when it is complete. 

The business started to take shape near the new McDonalds on Boat Harbour Drive in 2015. 

There is no firm opening date at this stage. 

