60 YEARS: Bill knew straight away Jean was the girl for him

BILL Taylor knew Jean Murray was the one the moment he saw her.



The Bauple residents, who have been married for 60 years today, met at Geraldton Yacht Club, where they had each gone out for a night of dancing.



After asking Jean to dance, Bill cheekily told her "I'm going to marry you, Jean Murray".



Jean said she laughed at him, but sure enough, on October 13, 1956, the two were wed.



"It was very romantic," Bill said.



The couple have three children, eight grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.



They will enjoy a barbecue with their family on Saturday to celebrate the occasion.



Bill and Jean lived in Melbourne for many years before they decided to make Bauple their home.



They have lived in the Fraser Coast township for more than 29 years and have become valued members of the community.



They ran the post office and a store there for many years and started the school run.



Jean remembers her wedding day like it was yesterday.



Her aunt made her wedding dress and it was a beautiful spring day in Geraldton when the two tied the knot.



"The sun was shining," Jean said.



"I can't believe it's been 60 years.



"I'm a very lucky lady."



Bill and Jean Taylor. Contributed