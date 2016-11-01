7 Fraser Coast businesses you need to visit

IF you haven't already checked them out - they're the latest businesses to open on the Fraser Coast and they're well worth a look.

From a Chinese restaurant through to coffee shops and everything in between, here are seven new businesses that need local support.

1. Chef opens a taste of his home country in Bay

FROM helping his dad in the kitchen in the Japanese city of Kyoto as a young boy to opening up his own business at the beach in Hervey Bay - that's been the journey of a new Fraser Coast chef.

Hajime Horiguchi and his wife Sumiko's dream of owning a business became reality when they opened up a taste of their home country in Scarness.

After arriving on the Fraser Coast they noticed a lack of authentic Japanese cuisines while Mr Horiguchi worked at another diner.

And that's how Tanto was born.

From Japan to Hervey Bay - Tanto chef Hajime Horiguchi Contributed

2. Salon plans to be one-stop beauty shop

Victorias Seacrets in Main St opened it's doors after Kelly Maxwell moved to Hervey Bay from New South Wales.

While the focus of the salon now is hair cuts, colours and styling, Ms Maxwell said there were plans to expand the business into an all-in-one beauty salon in the next few months.

Victorias Seacrets - (L) Beck Skerritt, Bella Brooks and Kelly Maxwell. Alistair Brightman

3. A taste of history opens up in Nikenbah

A HISTORIC building of almost 100 years in Nikenbah becomes a coffee shop.

It is the story behind the location which was the selling point for the entrepreneur.

New coffe shop opening in Nikenbah - Cindy Avery takes a break from renovations at the old rail goods shed at Nikenbah that is being converted into The Depot Espresso Bar. Alistair Brightman

4. A new buzz in Hervey Bay

WHAT was once a Fraser Coast backpacker hostel for more than a decade, has gained a fresh lease on life.

Now known as Buzers, it is a budget motel at 412 Esplanade in Torquay.

Buzers owner David Denny said heavy renovation work had gone in to make the motel open to the public. Beautifying the outside is a vital step to the motel reaching its potential. Annie Perets

5. Teenager brings iconic business back to life

ONE of Maryborough's youngest business owners is set to bring an iconic business back to life.

Thanks to the determination of 19-year-old Jess Kopp, Mary Delicious has reopened it's doors.

FRESH FACE: Jess NAME is Mary Derlicious' newest owner. Jordan Philp

6. SIP espresso bar already has plans to grow

A NEW espresso bar is becoming a regular 'sip' for local coffee-lovers.

The specialised coffee store SIP has been open for four months and already has plans to expand.

The new SIP espresso bar in Maryborough is becoming a popular stop for locals. Contributed

7. Workwear business moves from Sunshine Coast to Hervey Bay

LEAVING the booming, growing economy of the Sunshine Coast, Tuffstuff Discount Workwear owners Kay and Chris Halford moved their business to the Fraser Coast to enjoy the peaceful lifestyle.