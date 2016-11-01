30°
Business

7 Fraser Coast businesses you need to visit

Amy Formosa
| 1st Nov 2016 11:35 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IF you haven't already checked them out - they're the latest businesses to open on the Fraser Coast and they're well worth a look. 

From a Chinese restaurant through to coffee shops and everything in between, here are seven new businesses that need local support. 

 

1. Chef opens a taste of his home country in Bay

FROM helping his dad in the kitchen in the Japanese city of Kyoto as a young boy to opening up his own business at the beach in Hervey Bay - that's been the journey of a new Fraser Coast chef.

Hajime Horiguchi and his wife Sumiko's dream of owning a business became reality when they opened up a taste of their home country in Scarness.

After arriving on  the Fraser Coast they noticed a lack of authentic Japanese cuisines while Mr Horiguchi worked at another diner.

And that's how Tanto was born.

From Japan to Hervey Bay - Tanto chef Hajime Horiguchi
From Japan to Hervey Bay - Tanto chef Hajime Horiguchi Contributed

2. Salon plans to be one-stop beauty shop

Victorias Seacrets in Main St opened it's doors after Kelly Maxwell moved to Hervey Bay from New South Wales.

While the focus of the salon now is hair cuts, colours and styling, Ms Maxwell said there were plans to expand the business into an all-in-one beauty salon in the next few months.

Victorias Seacrets - (L) Beck Skerritt, Bella Brooks and Kelly Maxwell.
Victorias Seacrets - (L) Beck Skerritt, Bella Brooks and Kelly Maxwell. Alistair Brightman

3. A taste of history opens up in Nikenbah

A HISTORIC building of almost 100 years in Nikenbah becomes a coffee shop.

It is the story behind the location which was the selling point for the entrepreneur.

New coffe shop opening in Nikenbah - Cindy Avery takes a break from renovations at the old rail goods shed at Nikenbah that is being converted into The Depot Espresso Bar.
New coffe shop opening in Nikenbah - Cindy Avery takes a break from renovations at the old rail goods shed at Nikenbah that is being converted into The Depot Espresso Bar. Alistair Brightman

4. A new buzz in Hervey Bay

WHAT was once a Fraser Coast backpacker hostel for more than a decade, has gained a fresh lease on life.

Now known as Buzers, it is a budget motel at 412 Esplanade in Torquay.

Buzers owner David Denny said heavy renovation work had gone in to make the motel open to the public. Beautifying the outside is a vital step to the motel reaching its potential.
Buzers owner David Denny said heavy renovation work had gone in to make the motel open to the public. Beautifying the outside is a vital step to the motel reaching its potential. Annie Perets

5. Teenager brings iconic business back to life

ONE of Maryborough's youngest business owners is set to bring an iconic business back to life.

Thanks to the determination of 19-year-old Jess Kopp, Mary Delicious has reopened it's doors.

FRESH FACE: Jess NAME is Mary Derlicious' newest owner.
FRESH FACE: Jess NAME is Mary Derlicious' newest owner. Jordan Philp

6. SIP espresso bar already has plans to grow

A NEW espresso bar is becoming a regular 'sip' for local coffee-lovers.

The specialised coffee store SIP has been open for four months and already has plans to expand.

The new SIP espresso bar in Maryborough is becoming a popular stop for locals.
The new SIP espresso bar in Maryborough is becoming a popular stop for locals. Contributed

7. Workwear business moves from Sunshine Coast to Hervey Bay

LEAVING the booming, growing economy of the Sunshine Coast, Tuffstuff Discount Workwear owners Kay and Chris Halford moved their business to the Fraser Coast to enjoy the peaceful lifestyle. 

Chris and Kay Halford, owners and managers of Tuffstuff Discount Workwear and Embroidery in Urraween.
Chris and Kay Halford, owners and managers of Tuffstuff Discount Workwear and Embroidery in Urraween. Eliza Wheeler
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  business fraser coast industry tourism

Thought it was okay to speed through roadworks? Think again

Thought it was okay to speed through roadworks? Think again

One Maryborough driver now has a high price to pay for ignoring the temporary speed limit signs.

STORMS: Gale force winds and rain forecast for Fraser Coast

The Bureau of Meteorology is predicting storms.

Weed found in boot of car

Police generic. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

Police could smell cannabis in the vehicle.

Man charged for throwing and breaking police cup

Police generic. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

The man was found stumbling on the street.

Local Partners

More child safety workers coming to Maryborough

There will be a new child safety officer and a child safety support officer.

Band will stop in Maryborough as part of national tour

Byron Bay act Jesse Morris Band will play at the Brolga Theatre on November 6 at 3pm.

A BAND will stop in Maryborough as part of its national tour.

Seven places to watch the Melbourne Cup on the Fraser Coast

Melbourne Cup.

Enjoy a glass of bubbly and pic a winner.

Plenty to do on the Fraser Coast this weekend and beyond

PRESERVED: The latest Maryborough mural is dedicated to veterans of the Battle of Long Tan.

Mural opening, Halloween events and more on around the region.

WATCH: NASA space station is live, see the view from above

In this picture taken from NASA's International Space Station from April 2015, the SpaceX Dragon is captured with the 57.7-foot-long Canadarm2 robotic arm before its installation to the Harmony module.

See the world from a new perspective as space station passes Rocky

Paris Hilton tattooes her autograph on friends arm

Paris Hilton tattooes her autograph on friends arm

PARIS Hilton tattooed her autograph on her friend Jasmine Waltz's arm at a party.

Janet Jackson converts to Islam

Janet Jackson on stage on first night of Unbreakable World Tour

Janet Jackson has reportedly converted to Islam

Mariah Carey's 'mansion demand' in split from James Packer

Mariah Carey is demanding James Packer buy her a mansion

Tippi Hedren 'sexually assaulted' by Alfred Hitchcock

Tippi Hedren claims she was sexually assaulted by Alfred Hitchcock

Bundaberg short filmmaker cops Rising Star award

SCENES FROM HOME: A still from Traveller, directed by James Latter and co-written with Indi Neish, pictured, who stars in it.

"The only production expense was the postcard she's writing on”

Salling accused of rape on top of child porn charges

Disgraced actor Mark Salling has been accused of raping a woman

Lisa Curry engaged to Elvis impersonator

Lisa Curry and Elvis impersonator Mark Andrew Tabone in Sydney

"He is so sweet", Lisa reveals her fiance.

Great Central Location

117 Oleander Avenue, Kawungan 4655

House 3 2 2 $285,000

Central location to schools and shops Water efficient property. 3 x bedrooms Main bedroom with ensuite. Open plan Lounge, Dining and Kitchen Ceiling fans in...

Will not last, Loads of Potential

15 Jacobsen Outlook, Urraween 4655

House 6 2 Auction in...

6 Bedrooms Ensuite off main Large entertaining area In ground pool 2000 m2 block Phone for more details

LIFE STYLE , LOCATION and VIEWS

3 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 2 Forthcoming...

Looking for a spacious home with a contemporary life style focus? You've found it. Looking for endless 240 degree sea views from your private entertaining deck?...

STOP and SMELL THE FLOWERS

6 Bayrise Drive, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 6 Auction in...

Set on a huge 1383m2 allotment with welcoming established trees, manicured lawns and colourful gardens, this neat and tidy three bedroom, two bathroom home...

Beautiful Home

Lot 26 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 Submit an Offer

3 bedroom + study 2 bathroom, ensuite off main bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock up garage with internal access Large...

STYLE QUALITY VALUE

10 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

THIS ONE OWNER HOME REPRESENTS, STYLE QUALITY VALUE ARE YOU LOOKING FOR A HOME THAT HAS, andbull; 4 BEDROOMS + 2 BATHROOMS? andbull; 2 LOUNGING AREAS...

HUGE HOME ON DOUBLE BLOCK

53 Oleander, Kawungan 4655

House 4 2 5 Auction in...

Opportunity knocks for the astute home owner or investor with this large family home on a double block. Coming onto the market for the first time boasting 4 large...

HIDING IN PLAIN SIGHT

6 Ungowa Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction in...

Are you seeking a low maintenance GEM that's close and handy to everything in town? This incredible 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home, has just what you're after. Don't...

WELL PRESENTED HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

37 Anchorage Circuit, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 $309,000

Well laid out 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a quiet location. The main bedroom has an ensuite and includes a ceiling fan and built in robe. The kitchen and large...

Rare Find, Queenslander with Ocean Views!

63 Straits Outlook, Craignish 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Be surprised when you step inside and experience the old world charm of this Traditional immaculate Queenslander in a prime Craignish location. This 4 bedroom, 2...

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Owners place iconic local pub on the market for $1.2m

ON THE MARKET: Iconic Gladstone region hotel placed on the market for $1.2m.

OWNERS of an iconic local hotel and pub are calling it a night.

Couple heartbroken after rental home trashed

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing. Photo / George Novak

The repair bill has hit the tens of thousands and is still climbing

One of Coast's 'most remarkable' homes sells for $6.25m

Sale is proof there's confidence in Coast market

The earth moves for Maroochydore CBD

FUTURE VISION: An artist' impression of the Corso in the new Maroochydore city centre, looking west.

What's been going on at new city centre?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!