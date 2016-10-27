30°
7 jobs up for grabs on the Fraser Coast right now

Amy Formosa
27th Oct 2016

1. Boilermaker - Fitter

There is a temporary casual boilermake/fitter position in Hervey Bay requiring an immediate start. 

For more information or to apply call Michael on 0427 062 275.

 

2. Office Administrator  

Bay City Engineering is looking for an Office Administrator to join the team. You need to be competent in payroll, accounts payable and receivable, quickbooks and bookkeeping. The position is based in Hervey Bay. To apply email:  enq@baycityengineering.com.au

 

3. Chef at Italian restaurant

If you love to cook and you're passionate about Italian cuisine there is a full time chef position at an Italian restaurant in Hervey Bay. You must have experience in Italian cuisine. To apply phone 0439 488 654.

 

4. Spray painter

You must be competent and experienced with Airless spraying. The position is available in Hervey Bay. To apply email: murphyoperator1@bigpond.com or click here

 

5. Full time tow truck drivers

There are two positions available. A fulltime and casual tow truck driver are required at Timber City Motors in Maryborough. You must have a MR licence and some mechanical work and after hours roster will be required. Apply in person with resume at Timber City Motors, 469 Alice St, Maryborough. 

 

6. Store manager

There is an opening for a store manager at Ally Fashion in Stockland Hervey Bay. If you want to take the next step in your management career this is the position for you. Work in a fun and vibrant store with staff discounts and a friendly team environment. To apply visit: https://www.seek.com.au/job/32116957

 

7. Retail assistant

ALDI in Maryborough is looking for high energy team members who love to keep active and busy. If you like a fast paced environment and love customer service this is the role for you. Hours vary with out of business shifts required. To apply visit: https://www.seek.com.au/job/32098979

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  employment fraser coast hervey bay jobs maryborough

7 jobs up for grabs on the Fraser Coast right now

Office worker at their deskPhoto Lee Constable / Daily Mercury

If you're looking for work check out these jobs.

