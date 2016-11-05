7 weekends before Christmas, have you done your shopping?

WITH only seven more weekends left before Christmas some are getting in now to tick the festive shopping off the list while others like me will leave it until last minute.

You are one or the other.

My mum starts her Christmas shopping early in the year and literally collects presents throughout the year when she sees something for a loved one.

She stores the collection of gifts in the cupboard and gets them out to wrap just before Christmas.

Reader poll Do you do your Christmas shopping early or last minute? Yes I get in early

I am a last minute shopper

I get mine done a couple of weeks before the big day

View Results Vote

I couldn't think of anything worse! Thinking about Christmas months in advance!

I don't know about you but I have too many other events and milestones to think about than Christmas.

Christmas time! Contributed

Yes being organised is a good thing but for us last minute Christmas shoppers, it's out of the question.

I usually head to the shops a week or two before the big day - so I'm not a super last minute shopper.

I would like to know what you're shopping habits are. Join the discussion and tell us below.