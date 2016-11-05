33°
Opinion

7 weekends before Christmas, have you done your shopping?

Amy Formosa
| 5th Nov 2016 7:00 AM

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WITH only seven more weekends left before Christmas some are getting in now to tick the festive shopping off the list while others like me will leave it until last minute.

You are one or the other.

My mum starts her Christmas shopping early in the year and literally collects presents throughout the year when she sees something for a loved one.

She stores the collection of gifts in the cupboard and gets them out to wrap just before Christmas.

Reader poll

Do you do your Christmas shopping early or last minute?

  • View Results

I couldn't think of anything worse! Thinking about Christmas months in advance!

I don't know about you but I have too many other events and milestones to think about than Christmas.

Christmas time!
Christmas time! Contributed

Yes being organised is a good thing but for us last minute Christmas shoppers, it's out of the question.

I usually head to the shops a week or two before the big day - so I'm not a super last minute shopper.

I would like to know what you're shopping habits are. Join the discussion and tell us below.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  christmas shopping festive season fraser coast shopping

BOORAL TRAGEDY: What will happen to the dogs left behind?

BOORAL TRAGEDY: What will happen to the dogs left behind?

Giovanni "John", Janice and Robyn Frescura died after a shocking domestic shooting in their home on River Heads Rd, Booral.

Yes this massive Huntsman is real and lives in QLD

Spider Rescue shelter

If you're scared of spiders this story will terrify you.

Cr Chapman calls for review of existing Toogoom Rock Wall

ROCK WALL: Councillor Denis Chapman has called for a review into the Toogoom Rock Wall, following a community protest.

The councillor said the wall was there to protect the residents.

7 weekends before Christmas, have you done your shopping?

Do you get in early to do your Christmas shopping?

POLL: Do you get in early to do your Christmas shopping?

Local Partners

Machines added to ward will help kids breathe better

Fewer children staying at the Hervey Bay Hospital Children’s Ward will have to travel to Brisbane to be treated for respiratory distress.

Hervey Bay dancer will perfom in Dubai's new theme park

Jeanette Jordan has been in Dubai since July, rehearsing for the upcoming show.

Jeanette Jordan will take stage in show inspired by Step Up movie.

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

If it's craft you're after, get along to this event

Craftfest kicks off today.

It's an event that is greatly anticipated every year.

Seven places to watch the Melbourne Cup on the Fraser Coast

Melbourne Cup.

Enjoy a glass of bubbly and pic a winner.

Michael Buble's son, 3, diagnosed with cancer

Michael Buble's son, 3, diagnosed with cancer

MICHAEL Buble has confirmed the devastating news that his eldest son Noah, three, has been diagnosed with cancer.

Robin Williams' widow claims dementia killed him

Susan Schneider and late husband Robin Williams

Comedian's widow says dementia led to suicide.

Book highlights key life skills for girls

Author Kaz Cooke has published a new book for younger girls.

Writer Kaz Cooke has sage advice for parents of tweens

TV Insider: Miranda Kerr on dealing with model life

Miranda Kerr pictured on the set of the TV series Australia's Next Top Model.

The Aussie supermodel talks the power of good thinking

Aubrey Plaza and Michael Cera almost wed in vegas

Aubrey Plaza had secret relationship with Michael Cera

Kendall Jenner buys $52,000 couch

'Boa' by Edra couch posted by Edra on Twitter

Why would a couch cost $52k?

Teresa Palmer: Mel Gibson is 'the best'

Mel Gibson has a 'childlike' nature

START HERE

1 Figbird Close, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 Submit an Offer

Amazing location, adjacent to the 4th tee this prime location has a large 4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Lifestyle and location this home won't last long on the market...

CAN YOU PAINT?

53 Bunya Court, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 1 $320,000

GENEROUS FAMILY LIVING 660m2 of family living space available here. 4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms and, a BIG kitchen, for the entertainer in the family. Looking for a...

POLISHED PRESENTATION AND A MUST SEE.

2 Duke Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

LOOKING FOR A SPECTACULAR ESTABLISHED HOME? NEED SOMETHING AMAZING TO COMPARE OTHERS TOO? This needs consideration first. New Home Buyers / Established home...

Location Meets Luxury

5 Belmoreana Court, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 5 2 4 Auction

Prestigious Suburb of Dundowran Beach Bespoke in design and with opulence in abundance, this large home is an architectural statement that is uncompromising in...

IMMACULATE HOME. UNBEATABLE LOCATION

8 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 3 2 3 Auction in...

Situated high on the hill in central Kawungan this immaculate brick and tile home is perfectly positioned to capture sea breezes with views across town to Fraser...

Owners committed to sell

11 Carolyn Street, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 4 1 4 Auction in...

What a find this home is. It provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best in coastal living. This is a contemporary low set house on an 800m2 block close...

Views forever

91 Christensen Street, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $499,000

The beautiful executive living with sea views in a very desirable sought after location. The home consists of: 4 bedrooms with an office/fifth bedroom 2 bathrooms...

EASY TO OWN

39 Wide Bay Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 3 1 1 $270,000

QUICK SALE REQUIRED 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom home Fantastic easy care 781m2 property Single lock-up garage with internal access Huge backyard with ample side...

RESORT LIFESTYLE

13/386 Esplanade, Torquay 4655

Unit 2 2 Submit an Offer

2 BEDROOM UNIT BUILT INS, OWN LAUNDRY, BIG BALCONY OFF THE LOUNGE ROOM. AIR CONDITIONED, BEACH ACROSS THE ROAD. RESORT LIVING AT ITS BEST, WITH, TENIS...

ALL OFFERS PRESENTED

16 Kingston Close, Wondunna 4655

House 4 2 2 $470,000

OWNER LOOKING FOR OFFERS TODAY THIS IS LIVING 1/2 ACRE IN TOWN This could be your chance to own a "big" 1/2 an acre + great side access on both sides. 4 generous...

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Imagine living in the Whitsundays rent free

FREE RENT: Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale standing outside the Jubilee Pocket property, which the owner has offered rent-free to a struggling family.

Local man offers hope for a struggling family.

Savvy investor snaps up real estate bargain on esplanade

A savy investor has snapped up a real estate bargain on the Esplanade in Hervey Bay.

The investment property has the potential to bring in $900 a month.

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!