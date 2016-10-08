$8 million precinct funding rejected by Federal Government

DENIED: Funding for the proposed Fraser Coast Sport Precinct has been knocked back by the Federal Government.

THE Fraser Coast's chances for a new Sports Precinct appear to have been stalled, after an $8 million funding application was knocked back by the Federal Government.

The funding was requested by the Fraser Coast Council for the development of the proposed Sports Precinct during the third and final round of the National Stronger Regions Fund.

The announcement comes as Council prepares to meet on the development of the project next week.

Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft, who has vehemently opposed the development project, labelled it a "dead project”.

"The Federal and State governments have said no, there's no money in council to contribute, and the community has not put in any money yet - it's over,” he said.

"Those councillors that thought it was a great project need to suck it up, move on and stop belting their heads against a wall.

"We start the conversation around what we can do with the money we set aside; let's come up with different projects. There are many and better and varied uses for that.”

The funding rejection puts the Fraser Coast council in an odd situation, with the majority of councillors still in favour of the project but without State or Federal government backing so far.

Sports+ project committee chair Dr Shaun Rudd said it was disappointing that the application was rejected, but it would not be the end of the discussion.

"It's disappointing that we weren't successful, but we have to deal with what we've got and seek further funds,” he said.

"This is just another bump in the road. It doesn't stop the development anywhere down the track.

"Not getting the funding was never going to be the end of the discussion.”

But Dr Rudd maintained the upcoming meeting would be productive despite the setback.

"It's very important we have the meeting just to update people on the process of it.

"We need to continue to decide the next step,” he said.

The Sports Precinct has been a subject of controversy for the Coast, with both the public and Council divided over the development since it was first proposed in 2012.

The ongoing debate between councillors has seen ugly arguments during meetings and formal complaints filed with the Department of Local Government.

Council's application for an additional $395,000 for the development of the Portside Cultural Precinct in Maryborough was also rejected.

The proposed Sports Precinct, to be constructed in Nikenbah, would see more than 60 hectares of land sectioned off for sporting facilities, including up to 10 football fields, 20 netball courts and 18 tennis courts.