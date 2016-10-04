28°
News

8800 complaints about water, energy bills in Queensland

4th Oct 2016 10:41 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HIGH bills and billing errors - along with debt collections and disconnections were among the top complaints to Queensland's Energy and Water Ombudsman.

"In total, EWOQ closed over 8800 cases in 2015-16, which is down on previous years", Acting Energy and Water Ombudsman Lyn Stevens said.

"However billing and credit issues continue to top EWOQ's case load, making up more than 70 per cent of all complaints investigated.

"Energy affordability remains a significant issue for many people, with energy and water prices continuing to rise.

"I urge people who are experiencing difficulties in paying their bills to contact their energy or water supplier immediately to discuss payment options and find out ways to keep costs down in the future," Ms Stevens said.

The top five monetary outcomes negotiated by EWOQ were: 419 goodwill gestures ($112,424), 224 billing adjustments ($320,284), 217 payment plans or extensions offered ($84,670), 106 refund cheques ($105,393) and 76 debt waivers ($66,235).

For the cases closed in 2015-16, 7504 related to electricity, 644 related to gas and 560 related to water, the remaining 187 cases were general enquiries or referrals that were not related to any of these issues.

Electricity complaints decreased by 24 per cent this year, while water and gas complaints experienced small changes with water complaints increasing by nine per cent and gas complaints decreasing by 14 per cent.

Queensland energy and water consumers can contact EWOQ for assistance on freecall 1800 OMBUDS (1800 662 837) or visiting www.energywatercomplaints.com.au.

It is important that people give their utility companies the opportunity to resolve the problem first, but if they are not happy with the response, free assistance from EWOQ is readily available.

Topics:  bills, energy, water

Judge reduces sentence of man who assaulted police and stole

Judge reduces sentence of man who assaulted police and stole

The sentenced handed down to a man who assaulted a police officer has been reduced by a judge.

Sky's the limit for teenage balloon artist

Hervey Bay teenager Breannah Mitchell launched her business Balloon Mania at age 14. Now out of high school, she is developing a filmmaking business.

"My goal with the balloons is to entertain sick kids with leukaemia"

Poison pie horror: family pet targeted

Gary Pavey with his children Emily and Matthew and their dog, Milly.

A baited pie was thrown over the fence of a Granville home.

8800 complaints about water, energy bills in Queensland

Maree Skellern from Tweed Heads Kindy Care showing the dramatic changes in the latest power bill.

More than $320,000 in billing adjustments

Local Partners

Future event planner tops fundraiser chart in Relay for Life

Luke Strochnetter is putting heart and soul into making a difference.

Tips for parents in battling their children's night terrors

The Nightmare before Christmas was the second favourite movie for Northern Star Facebook followers.

Help available on Fraser Coast for night terror concerns.

Family fights to stop more deaths from rare disease

A charity gold day will be held in honour of Camiras Paul McMahon who died of amyloidosis on November 4 last year.Photo: Contributed

The life-threatening condition you've probably never heard of

Latest deals and offers

Liam Gallagher: The Oasis film will give you orgasms

Liam Gallagher: The Oasis film will give you orgasms

Liam Gallagher has boasted the Oasis documentary film 'Supersonic' is so good it will give viewers "multiple orgasms".

  • Music

  • 4th Oct 2016 10:00 AM

The Block keeps Seven's X Factor at bay

The Block's Ben and Andy.

THE TV ratings races heats up as new shows debut after footy finals.

Photographer questioned over Kim Kardashian West robbery

Photographer being questioned after Kim Kardashian West was robbed

Stunning Bundaberg singer Ruby's sassy X Factor audition

Ruby Mills pictured after her successful audition on The X Factor.

FISHMONGER gets the thumbs up from show's superstar judges.

Kim and Chris finally break their Block drought

Kim and Chris pictured in their winning master bedroom and dressing room in a scene from The Block.

NEWCASTLE parents win big with massive master bedroom.

Kylie eliminated after long fight on Australian Survivor

Australian Survivor contestant Kylie Evans pictured with Matt Tarrant.

FIREFIGHTING mum couldn't topple show's core alliance.

Angelina Jolie reportedly hires two expert lawyers

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are getting divorced.

Divorce saga continues between two major stars

LIFE STYLE , LOCATION and VIEWS

3 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Looking for a spacious home with a contemporary life style focus? You've found it. Looking for endless 240 degree sea views from your private entertaining deck?...

TO GOOD TO LAST

6 Pharlap Court, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction

This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom brick and tile home is truly an entertainer's delight. The open plan layout is complemented spectacularly by the stylishly appointed...

WHEN LOCATION COUNTS

26 Bushlark Avenue, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 3 2 Auction in...

Step inside this canal front home and be amazed at the open areas, the extended views, the amazing pool, the outstanding lifestyle, even the master bedroom is. ...

KEEN GOLFERS TAKE NOTE

1 Figbird Close, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 Auction

Amazing location, adjacent to the 4th tee this prime location has a large 4 bedroom, 2 bathrooms. Lifestyle and location this home won't last long on the market...

Mortgagee in Possession

12 Chanak Close, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 Auction on Site

4 Bedrooms + Ensuite Separate lounge Extra rumpus room In-ground pool Quiet location 740m2 block (approx) Book and inspection today

Look No Further

11 Pharlap Court, Point Vernon 4655

House 3 2 2 Auction on Site

3 Bedrooms + office Ensuite off main Open plan living Side access 677m2 block (approx) Great location Book an inspection today

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 27 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $435,000

4 bedroom Open plan family/dining area Separate lounge/media room Double lock-up garage Large walk-in robe to main bedroom 803m2 allotment Call now for an...

Brand new and ready to go!

Lot 11 Bronte Place, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 $425,000

4 bedroom 2 bathrooms Open plan living Double lock-up garage 700m2 block

Mortgagee in Possession

10 Mark Avenue, Toogoom 4655

House 3 1 1 $240,000

3 bedrooms Large living area Side access to shed 546m2 block Book an inspection today

Vendor wants says SELL!!

9 San Marco Court, Urangan 4655

House 3 1 1 $285,000

3 bedrooms + study Extra rumpus area Fresh throughout Walk to beach 603m2 block This is worth an inspection

11 Sunshine Coast properties with water views for under $500k

Ocean views don't have to be just a dream

Restaurants soon to be announced at new Gunalda servo

NEW STATION: The Gunalda Service Centre, owned by United Petroleum, will include a 350-seat eating area and a truckers lounge.

Which business would you like to see open in the new centre?

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Huge Gunalda service station set to open by December

NEW STATION: The Gunalda Service Centre, owned by United Petroleum, will include a 350-seat eating area and a truckers lounge.

The massive servo is the biggest United development in Queensland.

Property leader says Fraser Coast market is looking up

Positivity is the buzz word in the Fraser Coast housing market