9 times dingoes made headlines on the Fraser Coast

Blake Antrobus
| 21st Nov 2016 1:52 PM
One of the well renowned dingoes of Fraser Island. Photo Lauren Bath/Tourism and Events Queensland
One of the well renowned dingoes of Fraser Island. Photo Lauren Bath/Tourism and Events Queensland

9: When researchers found the longest living dingo on Fraser Island

IN A case where dog years can keep up with human years, researchers made a startling discovery of what is believed to be one of the oldest living dingoes on Fraser Island by roughly 13 years earlier this year.

Discovered over a 14-year research program, the animal was captured, microchipped and ear-tagged while a subadult in February 2003, recaptured and retagged in March 2012, and then found dead in October 2014.

Fraser Island - tagged dingo at Central Station.Photo: Alistair Brightman
Fraser Island - tagged dingo at Central Station.Photo: Alistair Brightman

The animal was believed to have defied expectations of dingo livelihoods, where there is a life expectancy of 10 years.

8: When a 6-year-old escaped by the bare buttocks from a dingo attack

ONE particular visitor made a lucky escape (by the butt of his cheek) after a dingo bit the child on his buttocks earlier in September.

The dingo's teeth penetrated 5cm into the boy's buttocks during the incident at Waddy Point, which required the boy to be transported to Hervey Bay Hospital for treatment.

7: When the number of 'high risk' encounters soard to their highest levels in 2016

THE old saying "once bitten, twice shy?"

Not so much, it seems.

Queensland Parks and Wildlife Services recorded the highest number of high-risk encounters (16) with Fraser Island dingoes for this year, compared with 7 in 2015 and 13 in 2014.

"Visitors interacting with dingoes through deliberate feeding, leaving food available and close personal contact can lead to 'habituation' of dingoes and eventually result in negative interactions," a spokesperson from QPWS said.

High-risk encounters are classified by behaviours that involve nipping or lunging at visitors, as opposed to dominant behaviours that involve threatening displays, growling or snarling.

6: When 6 dingoes were found poisoned on Fraser Island

TRAGEDY struck the Island shores when 6 of the iconic animals were found poisoned by officials from the QPWS back in June.

Preliminary investigations found the cause of their deaths to be consistent with 1080 poisoning, a type of bait used for the control of wild dogs, rabbits and foxes.

The maximum penalty for killing dingoes in a protected area is $353,400 or two years in jail .

5: When a man was fined $500 for feeding one

THE dingo made headlines again in March, when a Caboolture man was fined $500 for feeding one at Lake McKenzie back in 2014.

During the sentencing at Maryborough Magistrates Court, QPWS executive director Neil Cambourn said on October 3 2014, rangers saw the 65-year-old man throw bread at the dingo.

"Fed dingoes associate humans with food, become bold, and may attack humans. In that case, the dogs have to be humanely destroyed," he said during the case.

A Fraser Isalnd dingo snapped on the beach.
A Fraser Isalnd dingo snapped on the beach. Contribuited

4: When a dingo pup drowned in a crab pot last year

QPWS Rangers stumbled upon a horrific scene at the south-west side of Fraser Island in October 2015, where a dingo pup was discovered dead after being caught in a crab pot.

The pup was untagged and estimated at roughly three months old.

The incident prompted a warning from senior ranger Dan Clifton, who said that people needed to take care of where they placed their equipment.

"Please don't turn your urge for a feed of crabs into a death sentence for other animals. Take care where you place crab pots, and check them regularly," he said.

3: When footage emerged of a driver swerving at a Fraser Island dingo

HORROR turned to disgust later that same month, after footage emerged of a driver deliberately swerving at one of the animals in October 2015.

Dingoes and other wildlife on the Island remain protected as part of the Island's World Heritage listing.

2: When the Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary gave us a look at their rare white dingo pup

THE Sanctuary made headlines in June 2014 when they unveiled the newest addition to their family; a rare white dingo pup named Spirit.

The pup was brought to the Sanctuary in after the death of the much-loved Karla, who tragically passed away of old age.

1: When a controversial 'dingo collar' plan was floated with the QPWS

IN an attempt to monitor the movements of dingoes that showed signs of aggressive behaviour, QPWS floated the idea of introducing tracking collars for public protection.

These colloars would allow people to easily recognise the animals from a distance and allow rangers to track their movements across the island.

But Save the Dingoes wildlife advisor Ray Revill said the idea had already been tried - and failed.

"Having a tracking collar disables that animal from being able to do their natural movements - they're detrimental," he said at the time.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  dingo dingo attacks fraser island

