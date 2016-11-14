A Big step in the right direction, but more needed

CRICKET Australia has ensured just about anyone can watch this season's Women's Big Bash League.

While Network 10 chose to increase its offering - they will broadcast 12 games, up on last year's 10 fixtures - Cricket Australia will stream the remaining 47 games on www.cricket.com.au, the Cricket Australia Live App, and on the WBBL Facebook page.

The decision to show all games, which will be include a commentary featuring Australian legends Mel Jones and Lisa Sthalekar, is a massive step in the right direction for the female game, but surely Network 10 could show more.

The final call on how many games to air is entirely that of the commercial broadcaster, but questions have to be asked when the men's competition has little trouble in securing airtime and the women are relegated to the internet.

Not everyone in regional Australia has a good enough internet service to access live sport, and when broadcasters now have multiple channels at their disposal, it beggars belief the games can't get a start on digital television.

For context, all 35 of the men's games will be shown live in prime time.

Network 10 deserves praise for the major role they have played in not only boosting the men's competition since its inception (it is hard to argue against Network 10 and Fox Sports' contribution to the alternative presentation).

And while they have provided the women's competition a home on commercial television, there has to be improvement on the overall number of broadcasted games.

The people in the best position to push that transition is the person in control of the remote.

The women's game, admittedly, does not boast the same profile as the men's competition, but that can change in future years if more people choose to consume the product.

If more people watch and take an interest in the WBBL, it can result in more content in future years.

And that can only be a good thing, particularly for young female players who want to carve out a career in the sport.