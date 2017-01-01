A look at Fraser Coast's sporting calendar for 2017

ON TRACK: Zoran Fitzek at the Nordic Sport Central Coast Regional Championships held at Bundaberg Region Athletics Complex on Sunday, 7 February 2016. Photo: Max Fleet / NewsMail

THE Fraser Coast's sporting community will have several chances to show why it provides the perfect place for premier competition.

The region will host a number of regional, state and national titles in 2017.

The Hobie Cat National titles have already been a roaring success for some of the country's best sailors, and that competition will continue until January 5.

The region's best surf life savers in the under-14s through to masters will then compete at the senior branch titles at Hervey Bay.

Clubs aligned with Wide Bay-Capricornia will compete from January 27-29.

February shapes as an action-packed month.

The Nordic Sport Central Coast Regional Championships will be held at Hervey Bay Athletics Club's Dundowran base on February 4-5. This year's event at Bundaberg attracted 230 competitors.

The focus then shifts to the beach for the Surf Life Saving Queensland State Youth Championships in Hervey Bay from February 17-19.

A week later the best triathletes in the state will converge on Charlton Esplanade as Hervey Bay hosts the Queensland School Sport 13-19years Triathlon Championships. The event will also include the boys' and girls' aquathlon for 10-12-year-olds.

The best senior hockey players will compete at the Hockey Queensland Over-60s Championships from March 3-5.

April will see the country's best drivers compete at Maryborough Speedway when it hosts the Speedway Sedans Australia National 4s Titles.

The event, which runs from April 21-23, will be held just one month before Junior Sedans' state titles at the same venue (May 20).

The state's best under-13 female hockey players will return to the Fraser Coast in July when Maryborough District Hockey Association hosts the U13 state championships on July 1-4.

The event, along with the boys' U13 titles. is one of the most sought-after on Hockey Queensland's calendar.

Hervey Bay will host the Queensland School Sport 10-12years Football Championships, which will run from July 27-30.

Coupled with events like the Maryborough Masters Games, the Queensland Touch Junior State Cup, and other competitions, it promises to be a massive year in Fraser Coast sport.

Any events we missed? Send details to sport@frasercoastchronicle.com.au.