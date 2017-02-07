A mobile optometrist serving the Fraser Coast

DOCTOR ON THE MOVE: Special Eyes Optometrists Hervey Bay has added a mobile optometry service. Dr Tim Muir launched the feature in November last year.

A PERSON'S vision is precious.

One way you can keep your sight sharp is to take regular trips to a medical professional.

And to help make access to eye care easy for all Fraser Coast residents, a mobile optometrist is now serving the region.

Special Eyes Optometrists Hervey Bay, located in Urangan Shopping Centre, launched the mobile service in November.

Director Dr Tim Muir has been taking out the bus regularly throughout the week ever since.

"So far I have been doing a lot of visits to nursing homes, and also seeing individuals in-between,” Dr Muir said.

"Feedback has been very positive with patients grateful to have their eyes tested at a time and place that suits them.

"The service is open to everyone, of all ages.”

Dr Muir has been an optometrist for the past 25 years, working across Australia. That has included working as a mobile optometrist at times.

"The concept of a mobile optometrist is very popular in England in particular,” Dr Muir said.

The bus comes complete with tools and equipment that one would find at a permanent optometrist.

There's a bio-microscope which patients look through during eye tests, a hand-held retinal camera for taking photos of the back of a patient's eyes, and an autorefractor for Dr Muir to be able to determine glasses prescriptions. Glasses can be bought from the bus, with 700 different styles on board to choose from.

To book the mobile optometrist bus, contact Special Eyes Optometrists Hervey Bay on 41946981.