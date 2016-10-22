Ability Awards make Fraser Coast 'an inclusive community'

MARYBOROUGH student Adam Moss isn't one to let his disabilities stop him from enjoying life.
He was one of the many attendees at yesterday's 2016 Fraser Coast Ability Awards, an awards ceremony organised by the Fraser Coast Regional Council and dedicated to recognising and celebrating the abilities of people within the Fraser Coast community and their achievements.
Adam, who was diagnosed with mild cerebral palsy, spastic dipelia and ateazia at age 5, was awarded the Sports and Recreation Award for his achievements in cross country, after placing first in the 1km Time Trials at the National Cross Country Championships.
Now running for 21 years, principal officer community development Melissa Dower said the event had been a huge success with more than 50 nominations for this year.
"This event aims to support a more inclusive community, and celebrate the amazing achievements from these people," she said.
"The people within our community, and employers and organisations who are working towards a more inclusive community, deserve a special mention."
Ted Weber, who founded the original event, received a 20-year recognition award for his work.
For her ongoing work with the Maryborough Toy Library and support for students with disabilities in the region, Kerrie Hunsley was awarded the prestigious Community Champion Award.
Josephine Perret was awarded the Young Community Spirit Award for her work with Crimestoppers, SES and Wide Bay's International Women's Day, sharing her story of living with Autism spectrum disorder at 23.
The Community Organisation Award went to Riding for the Disabled, a non-profit organisation which specialises in horse-related therapy
Sponsor Andy Riley said the event gave people from within the sector s chance to be recognised by the community.
"There are people from within the sector, or who are involved in it, being recognised by members of the community. They filter from there as well," she said.
Award winners:
Community Champion
Winner - Kerrie Hunsley
Runner Up - Jess Lane
Community Organisation
Winner - Riding for the Disabled
Runner Up - EFT Free Me
Runner UP - Mylestones Employment
Community Spirit Award
Winner - Anthony Summerville
Runner Up - Russell Bright
Education Provider Award
Winner - Maryborough Special School Transition Phase
Runner Up - Pialba Special Education Program
Employment Award
Winner - Tender IT
Winner - IGA Fraser Shores
Runner Up - Community Lifestyles Agency
Family Values Award
Winner - Aedan's Crusade
Runner Up - Joelle Kelly
Individual Achievement Award
Winner - Jayde Wood
Runner Up - Morgan McCarthy
Runner Up - Brad Wells
Sport & Recreation Award
Winner - Adam Moss
Runner Up - Mark Elisala
Young Community Spirit Award
Winner - Josephine Perret
Runner Up - Sarah-Anne Burton