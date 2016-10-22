Ability Awards make Fraser Coast 'an inclusive community'

MARYBOROUGH student Adam Moss isn't one to let his disabilities stop him from enjoying life.

He was one of the many attendees at yesterday's 2016 Fraser Coast Ability Awards, an awards ceremony organised by the Fraser Coast Regional Council and dedicated to recognising and celebrating the abilities of people within the Fraser Coast community and their achievements.

Adam, who was diagnosed with mild cerebral palsy, spastic dipelia and ateazia at age 5, was awarded the Sports and Recreation Award for his achievements in cross country, after placing first in the 1km Time Trials at the National Cross Country Championships.

Now running for 21 years, principal officer community development Melissa Dower said the event had been a huge success with more than 50 nominations for this year.

"This event aims to support a more inclusive community, and celebrate the amazing achievements from these people," she said.

"The people within our community, and employers and organisations who are working towards a more inclusive community, deserve a special mention."

Ted Weber, who founded the original event, received a 20-year recognition award for his work.

For her ongoing work with the Maryborough Toy Library and support for students with disabilities in the region, Kerrie Hunsley was awarded the prestigious Community Champion Award.

Josephine Perret was awarded the Young Community Spirit Award for her work with Crimestoppers, SES and Wide Bay's International Women's Day, sharing her story of living with Autism spectrum disorder at 23.

The Community Organisation Award went to Riding for the Disabled, a non-profit organisation which specialises in horse-related therapy

Sponsor Andy Riley said the event gave people from within the sector s chance to be recognised by the community.

"There are people from within the sector, or who are involved in it, being recognised by members of the community. They filter from there as well," she said.

Award winners:

Community Champion

Winner - Kerrie Hunsley

Runner Up - Jess Lane

Community Organisation

Winner - Riding for the Disabled

Runner Up - EFT Free Me

Runner UP - Mylestones Employment

Community Spirit Award

Winner - Anthony Summerville

Runner Up - Russell Bright

Education Provider Award

Winner - Maryborough Special School Transition Phase

Runner Up - Pialba Special Education Program

Employment Award

Winner - Tender IT

Winner - IGA Fraser Shores

Runner Up - Community Lifestyles Agency

Family Values Award

Winner - Aedan's Crusade

Runner Up - Joelle Kelly

Individual Achievement Award

Winner - Jayde Wood

Runner Up - Morgan McCarthy

Runner Up - Brad Wells

Sport & Recreation Award

Winner - Adam Moss

Runner Up - Mark Elisala

Young Community Spirit Award

Winner - Josephine Perret

Runner Up - Sarah-Anne Burton