WEATHER: Get ready for hot temps on the Fraser Coast

GET the sunscreen and togs out Fraser Coast, we can expect a warm one in coming days with above average temperatures set for the region.

The maximum temps are expected to rise up to fiver degrees above the September average for the region with the hottest day this week forecast for Sunday.

Bureau of Meteorology weather forecaster Mark Trenorden said we can expect temperatures to reach about 4-5 degrees above average.

Sunday's top temp for Maryborough is a warm 31 degrees, while in Hervey Bay we can expect 28 degrees.

Leading into the weekend temperatures are a couple of degrees above the September average for the Fraser Coast which is due to light winds and clear skies.

Mr Trenorden said Sunday's higher than average temperatures are due to north westerly winds.

We may get a shower on Sunday.

SEPTEMBER AVERAGES FOR FRASER COAST

Hervey Bay: 14-25 degrees

Maryborough: 12-26 degrees