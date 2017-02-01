Abstract works of creative soul

Bryon Smart uses art as a form of meditation and will exhibit his spiritual awakening at the Maryborough Art Gallery.

ARTIST Byron Smart will pour out his heart and spirit through an exhibition at the Maryborough Art Gallery.

The Love or Hate Create! exhibition will showcase abstract artworks from his early days through to today.

This will be the artist's first exhibition.

"I have been drawing with Derwent pencils ever since I can remember,” Byron said.

"Only in the last 10 to 15 years I have been playing with acrylics.

"My earlier work takes a lot of time.”

Byron said his inspiration was fantasy.

"I would say that my passion for the arts, whether that is appreciating a fellow artist's works or creating my own piece, really comes from the place deep within me,” he said.

"I feel blessed and I love that I possess the kind of mind that thinks constantly and a great portion of my thoughts come from a 'fantasious' place where amusement and laughter also share that space.”

Byron was originally from Melbourne, moving to the Gold Coast and Brisbane in the early 2000s before moving to Maryborough a year ago.

"I have recently moved to Hervey Bay but spend a lot of time in Maryborough,” he said.

"Friends suggested I moved here and I have enjoyed living here - I like the old feel of this town.”

The abstract artist said he had become a member of the Maryborough Art Society.

Society member Vera Hammond said Monday was the gallery's first day of opening for the new year.

"We are looking for new members to put in a few hours each month,” she said.

"Everybody is welcome. You don't have to be an artist, just have an interest.”

For more information, visit the gallery at 282KentSt, Maryborough, phone 41224408, email maryboroughart@ bigpond.com, search for the gallery on Facebook or visit www.maryboroughart.com.