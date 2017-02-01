36°
Community

Abstract works of creative soul

Boni Holmes
| 1st Feb 2017 3:54 PM
Bryon Smart uses art as a form of meditation and will exhibit his spiritual awakening at the Maryborough Art Gallery.
Bryon Smart uses art as a form of meditation and will exhibit his spiritual awakening at the Maryborough Art Gallery. Boni Holmes

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

ARTIST Byron Smart will pour out his heart and spirit through an exhibition at the Maryborough Art Gallery.

The Love or Hate Create! exhibition will showcase abstract artworks from his early days through to today.

This will be the artist's first exhibition.

"I have been drawing with Derwent pencils ever since I can remember,” Byron said.

"Only in the last 10 to 15 years I have been playing with acrylics.

"My earlier work takes a lot of time.”

Byron said his inspiration was fantasy.

"I would say that my passion for the arts, whether that is appreciating a fellow artist's works or creating my own piece, really comes from the place deep within me,” he said.

"I feel blessed and I love that I possess the kind of mind that thinks constantly and a great portion of my thoughts come from a 'fantasious' place where amusement and laughter also share that space.”

Byron was originally from Melbourne, moving to the Gold Coast and Brisbane in the early 2000s before moving to Maryborough a year ago.

"I have recently moved to Hervey Bay but spend a lot of time in Maryborough,” he said.

"Friends suggested I moved here and I have enjoyed living here - I like the old feel of this town.”

The abstract artist said he had become a member of the Maryborough Art Society.

Society member Vera Hammond said Monday was the gallery's first day of opening for the new year.

"We are looking for new members to put in a few hours each month,” she said.

"Everybody is welcome. You don't have to be an artist, just have an interest.”

For more information, visit the gallery at 282KentSt, Maryborough, phone 41224408, email maryboroughart@ bigpond.com, search for the gallery on Facebook or visit www.maryboroughart.com.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  art maryborough artists

Not into art galleries, you say? Wanna bet?

TAKING art to a whole new level, the party going on at Brisbane’s GOMA (Gallery of Modern Art) is comparable to Willy Wonker’s world.

Why the Valley is your new favourite place in Brisbane

Do not go past Doughnut Time - trust us!

FORTITUDE Valley really is the suburb that never sleeps.

Sports gods answer your summer prayers with this line-up

The Brisbane Roar are on track for an entertaining season.

SO MUCH live action is happening in Brisbane this summer!

5 minutes with Israel Folau on footy, life and love

Israel Folau and Silver Fern netballer Maria Tutaia announced their engagement last last year.

WE CAUGHT up with football star and Brisbane ex-pat Israel Folau.

How to make your child's every dream come true...

Take a dip at South Bank in the inner-city beach.

‘I DON’T want to do fun things, Mum and Dad’… said no child ever!

Foodies' scavenger hunt: are you up for it?

Heaven on a stick - check out Queen of Pops.

FOR many of us, food is life.

Five mammoth events you need in your life

No Caption

BRISBANE isn’t known for doing things by halves…

BREAKING: Private eyes sent to spy on council staff

BREAKING: Private eyes sent to spy on council staff

The Fraser Coast Regional Council has been rocked by revelations that private investigators have been called in to monitor council staff.

Abstract works of creative soul

Bryon Smart uses art as a form of meditation and will exhibit his spiritual awakening at the Maryborough Art Gallery.

The Love or Hate Create! exhibition will showcase abstract artworks

'Serious concerns' with briefings conduct: Cr Taylor

Fraser Coast Regional Council - Cr. Stuart Taylor. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Cr Taylor said he would not attend briefings.

Spike of mates punching mates on Fraser Coast

NOT ON: The Fraser Coast faces a spike on assaults between people known to each other.

In-home violence is not just between partners.

Local Partners

How they handle the heat: Bay firefighters get fit for duty

The brigade from Hervey Bay Fire Station has taken it into their hands to put themselves in the best position to help keep the Fraser Coast safe this year.

Tinana resident gets OAM for decades helping veterans

Order of Australia Medal recipient Kerry Murtagh.

“I just love helping other veterans and other people."

Local music festival named among the best in the world

REGGAE: UB40, featuring Astro, Ali Cambell and Mickey Virtue with their band, at Bluesfest 2016.

Byron Bay event named in the top ten in the world for 2016

Toowoomba comedian becomes big hit on The Project

BIG NAME: Toowoomba comedian Damien Power will perform his new show Utopia at the Brisbane Comedy Festival in March.

The Toowoomba comedian is preparing for his most hilarious show yet

Puppetry of the Penis secrets revealed ahead of show

The famed Puppetry of the Penis is coming to the Sunshine Coast for shows in Noosa and Caloundra.

WARNING: This interview contains adult themes and traces of nuts

MOVIE REVIEW: Gold movie scores a bronze or silver at best

MATTHEW McConaughey deserves praise, though, for his performance in film inspired by one of the biggest frauds in mining history.

MOVIE REVIEW: Manchester by the Sea worthy of Oscar buzz

Casey Affleck in a scene from the movie Manchester By The Sea.

Casey Affleck’s performance is worthy of the Best Actor gong.

MKR recap: What not to do at a dinner party

Amy and Tyson: not impressed.

Dinner parties are hard and usually awkward. Here’s what not to do.

I'm A Celebrity stars get Halal snacks

Steve Price struggles on the tucker trail.

Nazeem Hussain gets halal critters in show's first tucker trial.

WATCH: 800 Words stars talk about series return

Michelle Langstone and Erik Thomson star in the TV series 800 Words.

ERIK Thomson and Michelle Langstone discuss Fiona and George's kiss.

Alter Bridge supports announced

Like A Storm announced as supports for Alter Bridge who will be touring AUstralia. Photo Contributed

New Zealand brothers announced as supports

Peter Capaldi quits from Doctor Who

Whovians, get those tissues ready - The Doctor is out of here.

WATERFRONT PROPERTY FOR SALE

15 Lady Nelson Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 2 2 Forthcoming...

EXECUTIVE LIFESTYLE CANAL HOME 4 Bedrooms with a very large master and double shower, walk in robe. This home boasts 2 bathrooms, ceiling fans, High ceilings and...

SUPERB TOWNHOUSE! YOU WON&#39;T FIND BETTER

41/30 East Street, Scarness 4655

House 3 2 1 $299,500

Situated only 3 streets from the beach and Esplanade this two level, three bedroom townhouse gives you fantastic access to everything Hervey bay has to offer...

BRAND NEW AND READY TO GO!

Lot 58 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $410,000

4 bedrooms 2 bathrooms Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Tiles throughout

Views Forever.

2/16 Skinner Crescent, Urangan 4655

House 3 2 1 $250,000

Views to Fraser Island from this 2/3 bedroom townhouse. Undercover parking in quiet location/ Built in robes to bedrooms, plus study / rumpus/office or 3rd...

ROOM TO MOVE!

15 Milo Street, Wondunna 4655

House 5 3 2 Auction in...

Superb Quality Designed Home, Perfect For Spacious Family Living. The home features 5 Bedrooms, 3 Bathrooms + Study. The generously sized main features ensuite and...

Location Meets Luxury

5 Belmoreana Court, Dundowran Beach 4655

House 5 2 4 $880,000

Prestigious Suburb of Dundowran Beach Bespoke in design and with opulence in abundance, this large home is an architectural statement that is uncompromising in...

DON&#39;T DELAY CALL TODAY!

1 Red Gum Court, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

DON'T DELAY CALL TODAY! This well positioned quality home is without a doubt in one of the most sort after and convenient locations within the Hervey Bay area.

Mortgagee in Possession

17 McIvor Street, River Heads 4655

Residential Land Shed 12m x 6m With Bathroom and Toilet Short distance to boatramp ... On-Site Auction

Shed 12m x 6m With Bathroom and Toilet Short distance to boatramp 2023M2 Block Book an Inspection today

DON&#39;T MISS OUT!!!

Lot 55 Munro Way, Urraween 4655

House 3 2 2 $394,000

3 bedrooms, all with walk in robes 2 bathrooms Solar hot water system Trendstone bench tops Open plan kitchen, dining and lounge room Double lock up garage

The Dream You Can Afford!

24 Pedelty Lane, Dundowran 4655

House 4 2 6 Auction in...

THIS ONE WON'T LAST! Are you searching for a quality large family home? Searching for a family home that offers spacious living on a large block? Searching for a...

What's to stop your house getting trashed like this one?

YOUR RIGHTS: How protected are you?

Sneak peek at $20 million apartment development

Altitude site plan by Harley Graham Architects.

Estate offers affordable, sustainable units and strong community

Love Yurts: Homeowners renting out backyard huts

Andrew Wise and Jen Brissenden show off their backyard yurt in Newcastle.

Homeowners are turning to the traditional huts known as yurts

Coastal unit market on the rise

The Mooloolaba Esplanade is a changing landscape.

Sunny Coast offers blue skies for unit buyers

You have to see this amazing house transformation

35 Mary St

You would never guess it was originally a rundown cottage

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!