Accused dangerous driver had been 'drinking since breakfast'

A 20-YEAR-old Walligan man has been accused of dangerously operating his car and causing it to crash on a busy Fraser Coast road, after he had been allegedly drinking since breakfast.

Brandon Travis Stallan appeared in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Monday, charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, driving while over the legal alcohol limit and driving while holding a disqualified licence.

The court heard that just after 1pm on January 27, police found Stallan inside a "severely damaged" vehicle on the side of Maryborough Hervey Bay Rd.

Police prosecutor Michael Quirk said Stallan had a blood-alcohol reading of 0.143% at the time.

"He stated he'd been at the Boat Club drinking, and the Beach House [Hotel], not long after breakfast," Sergeant Quirk said.

"He and his mate got into the vehicle and overtook a number of cars on the road ... [it is believed] he was travelling between 120kmh and 140kmh."

The prosecutor said witnesses had seen the car "sliding all over the road" before it veered off the road into a "heavily tree'd area".

"It is fortunate this was not a more serious crash."

The young man was on probation at the time of the crash, and was arrested.

Stallan pleaded guilty to drink driving and driving while holding a disqualified licence, but did not plead in relation to the dangerous operation of a vehicle charge. Stallan's defence lawyer Travis George told the court his client wished to apply for bail.

"The defendant is a plasterer who is on contract to build the new OzCare facility in Hervey Bay," Mr George said.

Magistrate John Smith denied the bail application, based on his concern for the public.

"I just don't want to be on the road while he's on the road," Mr Smith said.

"You were driving like a ratbag."

Stallan is expected to appear in court again on February 27.