Accused dangerous driver, police biter has bail revoked

A MAN accused of driving his car into pedestrians and attacking police officers has had his bail revoked.

Charles Michael Innes appeared in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Thursday, charged with three counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, two counts of serious assault of a police officer and one count of serious obstruction of a police order.

The court heard that on January 11 this year, Innes allegedly drove his car towards pedestrians before later biting police officers.

At the time, Innes was reportedly on a suspended sentence for serious assault.

Innes's defence lawyer Matthew Clutterbuck told the court the matter was likely to go to trial and he was asking for a brief of evidence.

Police prosecutor Donna Sperling raised concerns about Innes residing in the community while the court process was ongoing, and asked for the 23-year-old's bail to be revoked.

"[Innes] has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle... aiming his car at pedestrians," Senior Constable Sperling said.

"His offences are not only escalating in seriousness, but in frequency; he's a risk to the community."

Mr Clutterbuck said Innes was currently in the care of his mother and was receiving counselling.

"I would argue that my client would lose those benefits if he was removed from the community."

Mr Clutterbuck said because the matter was most likely going to trial it could take a long time for this to happen.

Magistrate Graeme Tatnell highlighted Innes's lengthy history of assault and obstructing police officers.

"You have endangered the community and police officers who were doing their job," Mr Tatnell said.

"In my view, it was quite inappropriate that you were given bail."

Innes was escorted from the courtroom in police custody.

He is expected to appear in court again on March 16 at 2pm.