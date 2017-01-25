Accused M'boro rapist 'lucky' to be walking the streets

A MARYBOROUGH man charged with raping a 17-year-old girl is "lucky" to be walking the streets on bail.

The 20-year-old man appeared in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Tuesday, charged with one count of rape.

The court heard that the alleged crime was committed on January 8, 2017.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Michael Quirk told the court the young man had no criminal history.

The man's defence lawyer Natasha Schumacher said her client was in a long-term relationship and was employed part-time.

Ms Schumacher said the man was on bail and abiding by the conditions.

"[The accused] wishes to contest this charge," Ms Schumacher said.

Magistrate John Smith set a committal mention date for March 20.

"You're lucky police granted you bail," Mr Smith said.

"If you breach your bail conditions, I guarantee you'll have that taken off you."