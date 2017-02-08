Accused rapist set to stand trial in Bay from Wednesday

A MAN charged with two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault is expected to stand trial, starting on Wednesday.

The man, who the Chronicle cannot name as it may identify the victim, appeared in Hervey Bay District Court on Tuesday.

The man in his 30s is accused of raping and assaulting a woman in December, 2015.

He pleaded not guilty to all three charges.

A jury panel was sworn in, but the matter was adjourned.

The trial is expected to start again on Wednesday at 9.30am.