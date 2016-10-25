Achieving justice may be a comfort: our say

LOSING someone you love is the worst thing anyone can experience.

But I can only imagine it adds to the pain when the loss seems completely needless.

That is the tragedy of losing people in fatal crashes and other accidents.

Crashes happen; it's an unfortunate fact of life.

But for the family to then learn that the person who crashed into their loved one was driving unlicensed and should not have been on the road to begin with, well - I can only imagine the anger and frustration that would cause.

Driving without a licence then causing a fatal crash should carry greater punishment than losing one's licence for a matter of months and a monetary penalty.

I know some people will not be aware that their licence is suspended when they drive on our roads.

But that is no excuse in the eyes of the law.

To drive is a privilege. It is not a right.

It is up to all of us to make sure our licence is current and valid.

I believe that the petition aimed at closing this gap in Queensland's legislation will be successful.

Nothing will ever completely heal the pain for those who have lost their loved ones, but I hope it will be a comfort to know they've achieved justice for others.