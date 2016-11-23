Adopt-A-Family appeal "overwhelmed” with generosity

Salvation Army adopt-a-family - Captains Alana and Aaron Reid with goods being collected for the needy at Christmas.

WHEN Aaron Reid told one of the lucky Adopt-A-Families of the community support they were receiving, they broke down in tears of joy.

The Hervey Bay Salvation Army minister has publicly thanked the whole Fraser Coast community for their generosity with their appeals over Christmas, including the Chronicle's own Adopt-A-Family, the K-Mart Wishing Tree appeal and the hamper drive.

Mr Reid said there were now five families who had been 'adopted' for the Christmas period.

"The appeal is going great, and now that we've kicked off the Adopt-A-Family with the Chronicle, it's sure to be a great result,” he said.

"This program aims to bring hope to where it's needed most.”

The appeal allows individuals, families and businesses to 'adopt' a family in need, and help provide for those in need this Christmas.

Mr Reid said the community outpouring of support was wonderful, with so many putting their support in to help those in need.

"We're overwhelmed with the food hampers and toys we've received from the community; their generosity has been wonderful, and the families this year will be able to enjoy Christmas,” he said.

"Salvos offer that extra bit of support around Christmas, being that extra listening ear for people who need to talk - people can let us know how they're going with everything during the handout.”