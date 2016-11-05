33°
Adoption is becoming more popular for pet owners

Annie Perets
| 5th Nov 2016 10:46 AM
Hervey Bay Adoption Centre volunteer Hendle and animal attendant Daneille Howe with dogs Roger, Zarah and Chalky.
Hervey Bay Adoption Centre volunteer Hendle and animal attendant Daneille Howe with dogs Roger, Zarah and Chalky. Annie Perets

MORE pet lovers on the Fraser Coast are turning to adoption.

There have been 387 animals adopted from the Hervey Bay Adoption Centre since it opened in October last year, which includes dogs and cats.

The number of animals that Fraser Coast Regional Council has had to euthanize has significantly lowered since the centre came into operation.

In the last financial year, 205 animals were euthanized compared with 327 animals in the previous year.

That's a drop of 37%.

Aside from staff, a group of about 20 volunteers helps at the centre.

There are currently 11 dogs and seven cats in the centre waiting to find their forever homes.

Go on to the Hervey Bay Adoption Centre Facebook page to learn more about their animals, or pay the animals a visit at Cicada Lane, Urangan.
 

Topics:  animal fraser coast hervey bay adoption centre pet rspca

