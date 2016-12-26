Adrift wins Yacht Squadron race after Too Wright DQ'd

CHAMP: Winner of the first SAGS race, Adrift skippered by Adrian Perry.

RACE day was forecast to have light breezes in the morning building through the afternoon culminating in a thunderstorm.

The strong incoming tide affected a number of the yachts starting the race as they were not allowed to tack after starting regardless of whether they were over the start line, and with the very strong incoming tide this proved a challenge to all yachts.

The handicap start saw Pocahontas the last yacht away at 11:27am, by which time Too Wright and Adrift had rounded NU2.

The next leg was a shy reach in the northerly conditions as the breeze was shifting from west to east through the course of the race. The breeze continued to build to a steady eight to 10 knots helping all boats to circumvent the opposing tide which had diminished.

At NU2 the yachts turned right and headed toward BWN. On this leg, what was left of the tide helped the yachts before turning and heading back to NU2 on another shy reach.

Upon reaching NU2 all yachts turned to port and headed home to the downwind finish off the pier.

First yacht home was Too Wright, which was sailed very well by skipper Max Hunter and crew.

Unfortunately they finished outside the finish line and were disqualified, next time Max!

Next was Adrift followed by Pocahontas, Fraser Coast Boating (10 seconds astern), Halcyon and Bewitched.

The next race will be held on January 8 and is another SAGS race prior to the 25th Kingfisher Bay Resort Regatta.

More information on the Yacht Squadron's website (www. herveybay.yachting .org.au) or Facebook.

Hervey Bay will spring to life again tomorrow with the start of the 2016 Hobie Cat Australian Championships. The comp will run until January 5.