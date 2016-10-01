29°
News

Advisor to stay with Fraser Coast council another week

jordanjphilp
| 1st Oct 2016 11:53 AM

Related Items

Show More

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning has made yet another unprecedented move and extended the stay of advisor Terry Brennan at the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Mr Brennan was originally planned to finish up his time at the council yesterday after he replaced original Local Government advisor Stephen Johnston back in August.

Mr Johnston was initially appointed to advise the Fraser Coast council back in June after Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders made public calls to Minister for Local Government and Deputy Premier, Jackie Trad. Mr Saunders described the state of council at the time to be "dysfunctional".

A spokesman from the Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning said the extension is for another week.

"Mr Terry Brennan, advisor, Fraser Coast Regional Council has had his appointment extended until 7 October 2016," he said.

"The mayor, CEO and councillors were advised during a council meeting yesterday.

"This extension is to allow the advisor to remain while a number of matters are finalised."

And it looks unlikely that the Department of Local Government will reveal to Fraser Coast residents what the two advisors had to say.

"It is standard practice that reports of this nature are not made public," the spokesman said.

Earlier in the year, the Fraser Coast Chronicle revealed the Fraser Coast council was the first major council in four years to be appointed a state government advisor. Both Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders and Fraser Coast Regional Council mayor Chris Loft had been approached for comment.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  council, fraser coast regional council, local government

Beep beep! You too can ride Bay's funky new cars

Beep beep! You too can ride Bay's funky new cars

See the Esplanade in a whole new light with wind blowing in your hair, by riding one of these miniature vehicles.

Our region has the highest rate of self-harm in Australia

New figures released on Queensland’s youth suicide rate named it the leading cause of death in youths aged 15-17.

“When you add the regional element, it exacerbates the issue."

Maryborough toy library manager says goobye to beloved role

BEST JOB: Kerrie Hunsley has worked at the Maryborough Toy Library for the past 29 years, and is now heading into retirement to enjoy time with family.

"I am going to miss everyone here."

Advisor to stay with Fraser Coast council another week

New Fraser Coast Regional Council sworn in - (L) Denis Chapman, James Hansen, David Lewis, Anne Maddern, Daniel Sanderson, Mayor Chris Loft, Rolf Light, George Seymour, Paul Truscott, Stuart Taylor and Darren Everard. Photo: Alistair Brightman / Fraser Coast Chronicle

Advisor Terry Brennan was planned to finish on Friday, September 30.

Local Partners

Maryborough toy library manager says goobye to beloved role

Surrounded by toys and happy kids was Kerrie Hunsley’s reality coming into work for the past 29 years.

Cr Maddern declines to defend position on fracking

Councillor Anne Maddern said fracking was an issue for the State Government.

"I do not...propose taking a public position on the matter."

Family fights to stop more deaths from rare disease

A charity gold day will be held in honour of Camiras Paul McMahon who died of amyloidosis on November 4 last year.Photo: Contributed

The life-threatening condition you've probably never heard of

Latest deals and offers

Lady Gaga confirms Super Bowl show

Lady Gaga confirms Super Bowl show

Lady Gaga has confirmed speculation she will perform at the Super Bowl is true

Girls actors give emotional tributes to hit show

Actor Allison Williams

Actors farewell smash hit HBO show Girls after six seasons

Janet Jackson's pregnancy is 'best thing'

Janet Jackson

Janet Jackson can't wait to become a mum

Jay Z signs two-year movie and TV deal

Rapper Jay Z

Rapper Jay Z has signed a television and movie deal

Nowhere to Hyde: Matt Nable is Australia's man in demand

Matt Nable stars as Detective Gary Hyde in the TV series Hyde & Seek.

NABLE returns to the small screen amidst busy film work.

Marvel's Luke Cage S1E13: You Know My Steez review

Rosario Dawson and Mike Colter in a scene from the TV series Marvel's Luke Cage. Supplied by Netflix.

*WARNING: spoilers if you haven't seen Marvel's Luke Cage*

Marvel's Luke Cage S1E12: Soliloquy of Chaos

Mike Colter in a scene from the TV series Marvel's Luke Cage. Supplied by Netflix.

*WARNING: spoilers if you haven't seen Marvel's Luke Cage*

On top of the world

4 High Point Road, Dundowran 4655

Residential Land High on top of Craignish this elevated parcel of land is ready ... Auction In...

High on top of Craignish this elevated parcel of land is ready to build on and will offer great sea views to Dundowran beach and beyond. Surrounded by quality...

Investment Opportunity!

78 Chancellor Drive, Urraween 4655

House 4 2 2 $310,000

Come and inspect this 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, open plan living home situated on a 620m2 level block in the medical hub suburb of Urraween. Conveniently located in a...

BARGAIN BUYERS LOOK HERE

39 Wide Bay Drive, Eli Waters 4655

House 3 1 1 $270,000

QUICK SALE REQUIRED 3 bedrooms and 1 bathroom home Fantastic easy care 781m2 property Single lock-up garage with internal access Huge backyard with ample side...

Heading - CLOSE TO BEACH !!!

5 King Richard Court, Urangan 4655

House 4 2 1 Auction in...

4 x bedrooms, ensuite to main bedroom 2 x bathrooms Single lock up garage Large back yard area,

WELL PRESENTED HOME IN SOUGHT AFTER LOCATION

37 Anchorage Circuit, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 2 $309,000

Well laid out 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in a quiet location. The main bedroom has an ensuite and includes a ceiling fan and built in robe. The kitchen and large...

Holiday Apartment in Prime Position

9/13 Ann Street, Torquay 4655

Unit 2 1 Auction in...

This sun filled unit provides a lifestyle designed to offer the very best in coastal holidays. Positioned in a holiday complex, this unit has an open floor plan...

Mortgagee in Possession

12 Chanak Close, Point Vernon 4655

House 4 2 Auction on Site

4 Bedrooms + Ensuite Separate lounge Extra rumpus room In-ground pool Quiet location 740m2 block (approx) Book and inspection today

WHEN LOCATION COUNTS

26 Bushlark Avenue, Eli Waters 4655

House 4 3 2 Auction in...

Step inside this canal front home and be amazed at the open areas, the extended views, the amazing pool, the outstanding lifestyle, even the master bedroom is. ...

LIFE STYLE , LOCATION and VIEWS

3 Eurong Avenue, Pialba 4655

House 4 2 2 Auction in...

Looking for a spacious home with a contemporary life style focus? You've found it. Looking for endless 240 degree sea views from your private entertaining deck?...

GLAMEROUS COASTAL RESORT LIVING

13/386 Esplanade, Torquay 4655

Unit 2 2 Auction In...

2 BEDROOM UNIT BUILT INS, OWN LAUNDRY, BIG BALCONY OFF THE LOUNGE ROOM. AIR CONDITIONED, BEACH ACROSS THE ROAD. RESORT LIVING AT ITS BEST, WITH, TENIS...

Restaurants soon to be announced at new Gunalda servo

NEW STATION: The Gunalda Service Centre, owned by United Petroleum, will include a 350-seat eating area and a truckers lounge.

Which business would you like to see open in the new centre?

Beach-side real estate starts at $85k on Fraser Coast

HERVEY BAY REAL ESTATE: You can buy this townhouse in Scarness for under $300k.

Live your beach-living dream locally.

$40million hotel, shops development project for Mackay

Mt Pleasant hotel and retirement accommodation, proposed at 194-202 Malcomson St.

$40m development to take Mackay to 'the next level'

Huge Gunalda service station set to open by December

NEW STATION: The Gunalda Service Centre, owned by United Petroleum, will include a 350-seat eating area and a truckers lounge.

The massive servo is the biggest United development in Queensland.

Property leader says Fraser Coast market is looking up

Positivity is the buzz word in the Fraser Coast housing market

Property 200m from ocean selling for just over $100K

BEACHCOMBER PARK: Work has started on a new $19.2 million development at Toogoom.

The estate's developer is offering huge discounts for early buyers.