Advisor to stay with Fraser Coast council another week

THE Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning has made yet another unprecedented move and extended the stay of advisor Terry Brennan at the Fraser Coast Regional Council.

Mr Brennan was originally planned to finish up his time at the council yesterday after he replaced original Local Government advisor Stephen Johnston back in August.

Mr Johnston was initially appointed to advise the Fraser Coast council back in June after Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders made public calls to Minister for Local Government and Deputy Premier, Jackie Trad. Mr Saunders described the state of council at the time to be "dysfunctional".

A spokesman from the Department of Infrastructure, Local Government and Planning said the extension is for another week.

"Mr Terry Brennan, advisor, Fraser Coast Regional Council has had his appointment extended until 7 October 2016," he said.

"The mayor, CEO and councillors were advised during a council meeting yesterday.

"This extension is to allow the advisor to remain while a number of matters are finalised."

And it looks unlikely that the Department of Local Government will reveal to Fraser Coast residents what the two advisors had to say.

"It is standard practice that reports of this nature are not made public," the spokesman said.

Earlier in the year, the Fraser Coast Chronicle revealed the Fraser Coast council was the first major council in four years to be appointed a state government advisor. Both Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders and Fraser Coast Regional Council mayor Chris Loft had been approached for comment.