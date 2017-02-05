AFLW's first bounce is a winner for our Wildcats

ROYAL TALENTS: Wide Bay Wildcat sisters Jade and Taylah King are excited to see the AFL Women's competition begin.

HERVEY Bay's King sisters are keen to see where the new AFL Women's competition can take their footballing careers.

Jade and Taylah King play footy for Gympie Cats in the Sunshine Coast competition, and are both members of Wide Bay Wildcats.

The teenagers are excited to see how their future footballing prospects are influenced after the AFLW's successful opening round.

Both Jade and Taylah King have played AFL for 11 years, starting with Hervey Bay Bombers' Auskick program and working through juniors.

"I reckon it's really good to see it's started up and girls are getting in to play the sport,” Jade, 15, said.

Taylah, 16,said she had watched both games broadcast so far.

"It's so good to see the women (on TV),” she said.

"It gives girls like me a chance to see what skill level we need to get to to play at the elite level.”

Carlton's Darcey Vescio kicked four goals to lead her side to a 35-point win over Collingwood in the first AFL Women's match at Ikon Park on Friday.

The match made headlines as almost 25,000 people crammed into the small stadium, with thousands forced to be turned back at the gates.

It has forced the AFL to consider bigger grounds.

Bundaberg's Emma Zielke captained the Brisbane Lions in their first game.